You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Earth Day: Narendra Modi urges people to work together to fight climate change, promote sustainable development

India FP Staff Apr 22, 2018 16:17:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders called for sustainable development and making efforts to mitigate climate change, while extending their greetings on Earth Day, an annual event celebrated worldwide on 22 April to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Modi lauded the effort of individuals who are working towards sustainable development.

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar enlisted key action points to save the Earth by saving electricity, conserving water and recycling waste.

In a tweet on the occasion of Earth Day, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to put an end to plastic pollution to ensure a clean environment. "On the occasion of Earth Day, let us pledge to keep our environment clean. We can take a step in this direction by putting an end to plastic pollution," Banerjee tweeted on Sunday morning.

Prominent Congress leaders also extended their greetings on Earth Day.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took to cleaning beaches in Mumbai on the occasion.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor"Kiran Bedi joined hands with students of various educational institutions and volunteers of NGOs to ensure that there was the sustained protection of the environment, on the occasion of World Earth Day on Sunday. During her address at the botanical garden in Odiansalai, Bedi asked the participants to ensure that there was the sustained protection of the environment.

She instructed the officials of the Department of Agriculture maintaining the garden to make sure it was free from plastic waste and garbage.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 16:17 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores