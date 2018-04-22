Earth Day: Narendra Modi urges people to work together to fight climate change, promote sustainable development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders called for sustainable development and making efforts to mitigate climate change, while extending their greetings on Earth Day, an annual event celebrated worldwide on 22 April to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Modi lauded the effort of individuals who are working towards sustainable development.

I compliment all those individuals and organisations who are working towards promoting harmony with nature and ensuring sustainable development. #EarthDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2018

On #EarthDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards creating a better planet for our future generations. Let us work together to mitigate the menace of climate change. This would be a great tribute to our beloved Mother Earth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2018

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar enlisted key action points to save the Earth by saving electricity, conserving water and recycling waste.

In a tweet on the occasion of Earth Day, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to put an end to plastic pollution to ensure a clean environment. "On the occasion of Earth Day, let us pledge to keep our environment clean. We can take a step in this direction by putting an end to plastic pollution," Banerjee tweeted on Sunday morning.

Prominent Congress leaders also extended their greetings on Earth Day.

प्रकृति: रक्षति रक्षिता | Nature Protects, If She is Protected On this #EarthDay let us reaffirm our solemn commitment for a sustainable future by protecting nature and its rich resources. pic.twitter.com/BbqzfVzlkk — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 22, 2018

On #EarthDay, let us pledge to come together to work towards sustainable development in India. As Gandhiji said, “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed.” — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took to cleaning beaches in Mumbai on the occasion.

Fantastic start to the morning of #EarthDay with @deespeak , Deputy Mayor @WorlikarHemangi , Teams of Beach Warriors & Beach Please, BMC officials and many many Mumbaikars, Earth Lovers coming out to lend a hand to cleaning our beaches! pic.twitter.com/dioFYGGeUZ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 22, 2018

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor"Kiran Bedi joined hands with students of various educational institutions and volunteers of NGOs to ensure that there was the sustained protection of the environment, on the occasion of World Earth Day on Sunday. During her address at the botanical garden in Odiansalai, Bedi asked the participants to ensure that there was the sustained protection of the environment.

She instructed the officials of the Department of Agriculture maintaining the garden to make sure it was free from plastic waste and garbage.

With inputs from PTI