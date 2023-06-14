EAM S Jaishankar meets US NSA Jake Sullivan, says discussed preparations for PM Modi's upcoming US visit
EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and discussed preparations for PM Modi's upcoming US visit along with global strategic developments from the perspective of the India-US partnership
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and discussed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming US visit along with global strategic developments from the perspective of the India-US partnership.
Following their meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, “Great to meet US NSA @jakesullivan46 in South Block today morning. Our conversation focused on preparing for PM @narendramodi’s upcoming US visit. Also discussed global strategic developments from the perspective of our partnership.”
Great to meet US NSA @jakesullivan46 in South Block today morning.
Our conversation focused on preparing for PM @narendramodi’s upcoming US visit.
Also discussed global strategic developments from the perspective of our partnership. pic.twitter.com/qeAoYU5nXT
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 14, 2023
On Tuesday, Sullivan had called on PM Modi and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation in Delhi.
During the meeting, the two leaders also reviewed progress under the India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET).
After the meeting, a tweet by PM Modi, said, “Glad to receive US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden during my upcoming State Visit to the US.”
Glad to receive US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden during my upcoming State Visit to the US. pic.twitter.com/jqG77WgMIE
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2023
Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi from 13-14 June, at the invitation of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The two officials have frequently had in-depth meetings on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues. A delegation of senior US government officials and leaders of the US industry accompanied Sullivan.
National Security Advisor of the US Jake Sullivan who is on a two-day India visit met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval yesterday and held restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Later, they both attended the second Track 1.5 discourse hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
The first edition of this dialogue was organised by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC on January 30 this year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Addressing the gathering in Delhi, Sullivan said that US President Joe Biden was thrilled to see what is happening here and to watch how things unfold.
“As we look ahead to the State visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers,” Sullivan said.
With inputs from agencies
