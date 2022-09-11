E-Nugget gaming app fraud case: How 25-year-old Amir Khan pulled the con job sitting in Kolkata

ED sources said huge amounts of money were paid for downloading this app. It is even reported that every day three to four thousand percent commission was given as bait

Kolkata: Five trunks brimming with over Rs17 crore in cash was recovered after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raid at the Garden Reach society house in Kolkata of 25-year-old Amir Khan on Saturday following an investigation in connection with Khan’s mobile gaming app ‘E-nuggets’.

What is E-Nuggests

E-Nuggets was a gaming application that could be downloaded from the Internet. It prompts its users to keep their money in the app to get a commission on the deposit, officials said, adding the app had different games users could play on their smartphones, with real money.

The app asked people to deposit money in their app-wallet and get a certain percentage as commission. Later, the money was easily transferrable to the user’s bank account.

The modus operandi

ED sources said huge amounts of money were paid for downloading this app. It is even reported that every day three to four thousand percent commission was given as bait.

Originally there was a table to win money through online lottery. Unsuspecting customers, led by greed, were first given a huge reward based on commission just after they downloaded the app and started playing. That money would go straight into their bank accounts.

Then customer information along with bank account went to the app developers. However, all withdrawal options were disabled after sometime. Even the admin and application details of the server were deleted. That is how the fraud was pulled, ED sources said.

How did it come to light?

The ‘E-Nugget’ gaming app was created by Amir Khan, whose father, Nasser Ahmed Khan is a transport businessman in Kolkata.

According to the investigators, Amir’s scam was spread across the country. It is alleged that about Rs65 to 70 cror have been taken, of which Rs17.3 crore have so far been recovered from Amir’s house.

But how did the scam come to light? A case of fraud was registered at the Park Street police station. The scam came to light after Frderal bank officials suspected foulplay and filed FIR against E-Nugget under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on 15 February, 2021, under several sections including 420, 406, 409, 468, 469, 471.

It is alleged that Kolkata Police did not do anything in this regard. It became possible only after the Ministry of Finance received information about this and engaged the Enforcement Directorate to conduct an investigation.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

