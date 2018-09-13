DUSU election results latest updates: According to the information received, the ABVP has won 71 seats in 19 colleges, while the NSUI bagged 75 seats in 20 colleges. The college-wise results show the mood of the students, many of whom opined that they vote based on a candidates reputation, than his or her ideological bent.
In the fray are the National Students' Union of India, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and the Aam Aadmi Party's students' wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), which is contesting with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA). However, the DUSU polls are being seen as a direct face off between the RSS-backed ABVP and Congress-backed NSUI
Amid heavy police presence and some last-minute attempts to woo voters, the Delhi University Students' Union polls went off peacefully with around 44.46 percent voter turnout till 7.30 pm on Wednesday. The results will be announced on Thursday with counting starting at 8.30 am.
Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges, where as many as 1.35 lakh voters were involved in deciding the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls. Last year, the election saw a 43 per cent voter turnout. Heavy police force was deployed in the area, with around 700 personnel stationed in the north campus and over 500 personnel deployed in the south campus.
A person wearing a question mark sign was detained by police outside the Ramjas College, but after it was found he had a college ID card, he was let off. Some members of parties, who were seen canvassing for votes, were warned by the police personnel. Senior faculty members were posted as observers at the centres and around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been installed, the official said.
According to the information received, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 71 seats in 19 colleges. The RSS-affiliated party won in various colleges, including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday's poll. The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) won 75 seats in 20 colleges. They won in Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, Zakir Hussain College, among others.
In Vivekananda College, there was a delay of over an hour in the commencement of the elections, since there was no data available for students to vote for the treasurer's post, sources said. The voting resumed after the data was keyed-in. The Aurobindo College witnessed a turnout of 44.72 percent, Hansraj 50 percent, Deshbandhu College 44 percent and Aditi Mahavidyalaya 48 percent.
In the morning colleges, polling began at 8.30 am and ended at 1 pm. In the evening colleges, polling was held between 3-7.30 pm.
In the fray are the candidates of the NSUI, ABVP and the AAP's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) — which is contesting the polls in alliance with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA).
While the NSUI has promised the 'Institute of Eminence' tag for Delhi University and thalis at Rs 10 in canteens, the ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention on promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines in college campuses.
After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. This time, it has promised installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths in the campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposition to "commercialisation of education".
Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 09:09 AM
Highlights
NSUI wins president's post in Zakir Hussain Evening College
The NSUI's presidential candidate in Zakir Hussain Evening College has won with the lead of more then 250 votes. AISA's candidate Nabiya Alam won on central councillor Post in Zakir Husain Delhi College.
ABVP candidate wins presidential polls in Zakir Hussain College (Morning)
The ABVP, who was at the centre of a controversy due to the incident of violence during polls, has managed to bag the president's, secretary's and central council posts in the Zakir Hussain College (Morning).
In college-wise polls, NSUI takes slim lead over ABVP with 75 seats in 20 colleges
Candidates hauled in campaigners from other states to mobilise support
Use of muscle and money power is not unheard of in Delhi University elections as student bodies backed and financed by one or another national parties raise the stakes with rigorous campaigning. However, as a DNA report pointed out that supporters of key parties have been camping in the varsity campus to reach out to voters and help their candidates canvass. The report said that about 400 students poured in from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana who have been helping their parties garner votes.
Representation of women remains abysmally poor
Both NSUI and ABVP were heard canvassing on the issue of women's security on campus. However, the representation of women in student's body continues to be low. This time too, out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. Preeti Chauhan of the Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated for the post of DUSU president this year.
Counting to begin at 8.30 am
The counting for the DUSU polls will begin at 8.30 am on Thursday. Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges, where as many as 1.35 lakh voters have been involved in deciding the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls.
ABVP, NSUI taken to be key contenders in triangular contest
Both NSUI, ABVP have made many poll promises
While NSUI has promised the 'Institute of Eminence' tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, ABVP has promised to spend 50 percent of the student union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities.
Ending hooliganism on campus, 24X7 libraries: Issues that resonated with voters in DUSU polls
Ending hooliganism on campus, 24X7 libraries for students, safer campus for women were some of the issues that weighed on the minds of the students of Delhi University before voting in students' union polls Wednesday. Subsidised food in campus, promotion of sports and women issues were some of the other promises made by contesting parties.
While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.
After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.
44% turnout recorded in yesterday's polls
Amid heavy police presence and some last-minute attempts to woo voters, the Delhi University Students' Union polls went off peacefully with around 44.46 percent voter turnout till 7.30 pm on Wednesday.
NSUI wins 75 seats in 20 colleges
The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) won 75 seats in 20 colleges including Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College and Zakir Hussain College, PTI reported.
ABVP wins 71 seats in 19 colleges
According to PTI, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 71 seats in 19 colleges including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday's poll.
09:09 (IST)
NSUI wins president's post in Zakir Hussain Evening College
The NSUI's presidential candidate in Zakir Hussain Evening College has won with the lead of more then 250 votes. AISA's candidate Nabiya Alam won on central councillor Post in Zakir Husain Delhi College.
09:07 (IST)
Security tightened in Delhi University as counting starts
CRPF forces were stationed outside Community Center, Kingsway Camp where the counting of votes is taking place.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
09:02 (IST)
LJP's student wing wins 5 seats in college-wise polls
While for the first time, a student’s wing Lok Janshakti Party led by Ram Vilas Paswan, contested in the college unions elections of 4 college of Delhi University on 9 seats in which they have won 5 seats, Rajan Singh of Lok Janshakti Party told Firstpost.
08:52 (IST)
ABVP candidate wins presidential polls in Zakir Hussain College (Morning)
The ABVP, who was at the centre of a controversy due to the incident of violence during polls, has managed to bag the president's, secretary's and central council posts in the Zakir Hussain College (Morning).
08:45 (IST)
In college-wise polls, NSUI takes slim lead over ABVP with 75 seats in 20 colleges
08:35 (IST)
Candidates hauled in campaigners from other states to mobilise support
Use of muscle and money power is not unheard of in Delhi University elections as student bodies backed and financed by one or another national parties raise the stakes with rigorous campaigning. However, as a DNA report pointed out that supporters of key parties have been camping in the varsity campus to reach out to voters and help their candidates canvass. The report said that about 400 students poured in from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana who have been helping their parties garner votes.
08:18 (IST)
Candidates in fray for post of president
08:16 (IST)
Candidates contesting for the vice-president's post
08:15 (IST)
Candidates in fray for post of secretary
08:13 (IST)
Candidates contesting for the post of Joint Secretary
08:09 (IST)
Representation of women remains abysmally poor
Both NSUI and ABVP were heard canvassing on the issue of women's security on campus. However, the representation of women in student's body continues to be low. This time too, out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. Preeti Chauhan of the Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated for the post of DUSU president this year.
08:00 (IST)
People complain of paper wastage as pamphlets were strewn across campus
Many students raised the issue of the parties not adhering to the poll guidelines and indulging in overuse of paper pamphlets. Hundreds of pamphlets were seen lying around the Delhi University campus on Wednesday which irked students.
07:47 (IST)
Counting to begin at 8.30 am
The counting for the DUSU polls will begin at 8.30 am on Thursday. Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges, where as many as 1.35 lakh voters have been involved in deciding the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls.
07:39 (IST)
ABVP, NSUI taken to be key contenders in triangular contest
07:36 (IST)
07:29 (IST)
07:29 (IST)
07:26 (IST)
Both NSUI, ABVP have made many poll promises
While NSUI has promised the 'Institute of Eminence' tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, ABVP has promised to spend 50 percent of the student union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities.
07:24 (IST)
Ending hooliganism on campus, 24X7 libraries: Issues that resonated with voters in DUSU polls
Ending hooliganism on campus, 24X7 libraries for students, safer campus for women were some of the issues that weighed on the minds of the students of Delhi University before voting in students' union polls Wednesday. Subsidised food in campus, promotion of sports and women issues were some of the other promises made by contesting parties.
While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.
After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.
07:13 (IST)
44% turnout recorded in yesterday's polls
Amid heavy police presence and some last-minute attempts to woo voters, the Delhi University Students' Union polls went off peacefully with around 44.46 percent voter turnout till 7.30 pm on Wednesday.
07:10 (IST)
NSUI wins 75 seats in 20 colleges
The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) won 75 seats in 20 colleges including Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College and Zakir Hussain College, PTI reported.
07:09 (IST)
ABVP wins 71 seats in 19 colleges
According to PTI, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 71 seats in 19 colleges including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday's poll.