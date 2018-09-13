DUSU election results latest updates: After another EVM was found to be faulty, counting was stopped due to the technical error. Counting had earlier resumed after a 50-minute delay. The counting was paused due to a technical error in an EVM, where the display stopped working.
According to early trends, NSUI's Sunny Chhillar is leading ahead of ABVP's Ankiv Baisova on the DUSU's presidential post. However, the right leaning student outfit has managed to stay ahead of NSUI on vice-president, secretary and joint secretary post.
Even as parties campaigned on popular (populist) student issues, the underlying theme of Delhi University polls remained an ideological clash between RSS-backed ABVP and Congress backed-NSUI. However, underlying issues such as isolation of women's college from mainstream varsity politics, discrimination against northeastern students, problems faced by research fellows and the delay in revaluation results failed to feature on the candidates' agenda.
Both ABVP and NSUI appeared confident of winning all four seats. The two parties had split two seats each in the four elected posts of the DUSU council. Meanwhile, Left leaning AISA and AAP-backed CYSS, which had entered an alliance this time, have settled on the third spot in college-wise polls.
Students who voted in the DUSU polls on Wednesday felt that the results will help political parties gauge the mood of young voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Prerna Bhardwaj, a second year student of BA (Hons) in Political Science at Kirori Mal College, said, "The Delhi University has students coming from across India. There can be no better way than this to know what the young India wants. In a way, the election results will be an indicator as to what the young voter of India wants."
According to the information received, the ABVP has won 71 seats in 19 colleges, while the NSUI bagged 75 seats in 20 colleges. The college-wise results show the mood of the students, many of whom opined that they vote based on a candidates reputation, than his or her ideological bent.
In the fray are the National Students' Union of India, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and the Aam Aadmi Party's students' wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), which is contesting with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA). However, the DUSU polls are being seen as a direct face off between the RSS-backed ABVP and Congress-backed NSUI
Amid heavy police presence and some last-minute attempts to woo voters, the Delhi University Students' Union polls went off peacefully with around 44.46 percent voter turnout till 7.30 pm on Wednesday. The results will be announced on Thursday with counting starting at 8.30 am.
Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges, where as many as 1.35 lakh voters were involved in deciding the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls. Last year, the election saw a 43 per cent voter turnout. Heavy police force was deployed in the area, with around 700 personnel stationed in the north campus and over 500 personnel deployed in the south campus.
A person wearing a question mark sign was detained by police outside the Ramjas College, but after it was found he had a college ID card, he was let off. Some members of parties, who were seen canvassing for votes, were warned by the police personnel. Senior faculty members were posted as observers at the centres and around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been installed, the official said.
According to the information received, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 71 seats in 19 colleges. The RSS-affiliated party won in various colleges, including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday's poll. The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) won 75 seats in 20 colleges. They won in Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, Zakir Hussain College, among others.
In Vivekananda College, there was a delay of over an hour in the commencement of the elections, since there was no data available for students to vote for the treasurer's post, sources said. The voting resumed after the data was keyed-in. The Aurobindo College witnessed a turnout of 44.72 percent, Hansraj 50 percent, Deshbandhu College 44 percent and Aditi Mahavidyalaya 48 percent.
In the morning colleges, polling began at 8.30 am and ended at 1 pm. In the evening colleges, polling was held between 3-7.30 pm.
In the fray are the candidates of the NSUI, ABVP and the AAP's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) — which is contesting the polls in alliance with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA).
While the NSUI has promised the 'Institute of Eminence' tag for Delhi University and thalis at Rs 10 in canteens, the ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention on promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines in college campuses.
After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. This time, it has promised installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths in the campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposition to "commercialisation of education".
The case of the mystery EVM
Out of the four faulty EVMs, one machine was is for the post of DUSU secretary. In this EVM, 40 votes were cast in favour of ballot number 10. However, neither any candidate, nor the option NOTA is listed against the number 10. This has lead to a confusion within the counting centre.
Meanwhile, NSUI supporters have started protesting, saying that ABVP has meddled with the EVMs because it is "BJP sarkar."
Four EVMs found faulty
Delhi HC took stern view on public property defacement in DUSU polls, students may go to jail over issue
The Delhi High Court had directed the Centre, Delhi University and the city police to ensure no defacement of public property takes place during the DUSU elections. However, the court was informed by lawyer Prashant Manchanda that political leaders were involved in the defacement of public property.
Manchanda told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao that littering of pamphlets, pasting of posters and spray painting of walls occurred this year as well in violation of court orders.
The bench directed the police, the municipal bodies and Delhi University to file reports indicating the extent of defacement, the steps that were taken to prevent it and action taken against each candidate who violated the law. It had earlier warned the students that they might have to go to jail if they were found defacing public property ahead of the next elections.
After six rounds of counting, NSUI's Chhillar maintains lead on top spot
After 6 rounds of counting:
Counting resumes after brief disruption
NSUI's Sunny Chhillar in lead for DUSU president; ABVP ahead on three other posts
Meanwhile, JNUSU polls to be held on Friday
The election to the JNUSU president's post is scheduled to be held on Friday. United-left panel candidate N Sai Balaji, a frontrunner for the top post is pitted against Lalit Pandey, the candidate of the BJP's student wing ABVP.
As 'nationalism' vs 'hooliganism' debate dominated DUSU polls, students languish in wait of revaluation results
Poll panel claims no EVM malfunctions reported during DUSU polls
"Everything remained peaceful in the first round of voting. There was no incident of any EVM glitch anywhere," Chief Election Officer Vijay Kaul told IANS. In all, over 450 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for colleges in both campuses for students to cast their ballot amid heavy security.
Defacement of public property continued during DUSU polls, HC informed
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was informed that political leaders are involved in the defacement of public property during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation by advocate Prashant Manchanda, seeking a complete ban on the defacement of public property and also direction to the civic agencies to impose heavy fines on political parties and aspiring candidates in order to prevent further defacement of property - IANS.
NSUI confident of winning all four seats, party secy says digital media campaign helped party
Anushesh Sharma, National Secretary NSUI, says that the NSUI this year focused on online campaigning and is confident that they would win the election. He also said NSUI has been running a positive and issue-based campaign which will help them win all four seats this time. The NSUI also urged DU to spread more awareness about the election to increase voter turnout
For DUSU president's post, contest likely to remain between ABVP, NSUI
Although there are several contenders for the DUSU president's post, Ankiv Basoya and Sunny Chhillar of NSUI and ABVP, respectively, are betted to be the strongest ones for the post of president. The two groups have in the past also kept the four posts — president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary — between them.
Abhigyan, a Political Science student, is the presidential candidate from the CYSS-AISA alliance.
NSUI's Rs 10 thali promise rings popular among students
The canvassing for the Delhi University Student Union Polls saw organisations making a host of promises. However, NSUI's promise to offer a full meal at Rs 10 in the college canteen seems to stick with most people. Speaking to The Times of India, a student of Hansraj College said, "NSUI’s Rs 10 thali promise is good enough to impress anyone. All students should get cheap and hygienic food on college campuses."
Two other students told NDTV that if food was made available at Rs 10 in the canteen, that would practically mean a free meal. They said that this would really mean a lot for students who are staying away from home in Delhi.
However, whether or not the NSUI manages to convert this interest in their manifesto into actual votes remains to be seen.
Heavy security arrangements at counting centre
ABVP's presidential, vice-presidential candidates reach counting centre
DUSU elections recorded highest voter count in 11 years
With 44.5 percent students turning out tp caste their votes, DUSU elections recorded highest voter count in 11 years. However, the repsonse from morning colleges remained tepid. According to a PTI report, only 33.9 percent voters had cast their vote till around noon.
NSUI wins president's post in Zakir Hussain Evening College
The NSUI's presidential candidate in Zakir Hussain Evening College has won with the lead of more then 250 votes. AISA's candidate Nabiya Alam won on central councillor Post in Zakir Husain Delhi College.
ABVP candidate wins presidential polls in Zakir Hussain College (Morning)
The ABVP, who was at the centre of a controversy due to the incident of violence during polls, has managed to bag the president's, secretary's and central council posts in the Zakir Hussain College (Morning).
In college-wise polls, NSUI takes slim lead over ABVP with 75 seats in 20 colleges
Candidates hauled in campaigners from other states to mobilise support
Use of muscle and money power is not unheard of in Delhi University elections as student bodies backed and financed by one or another national parties raise the stakes with rigorous campaigning. However, as a DNA report pointed out that supporters of key parties have been camping in the varsity campus to reach out to voters and help their candidates canvass. The report said that about 400 students poured in from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana who have been helping their parties garner votes.
Representation of women remains abysmally poor
Both NSUI and ABVP were heard canvassing on the issue of women's security on campus. However, the representation of women in student's body continues to be low. This time too, out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. Preeti Chauhan of the Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated for the post of DUSU president this year.
Counting to begin at 8.30 am
The counting for the DUSU polls will begin at 8.30 am on Thursday. Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges, where as many as 1.35 lakh voters have been involved in deciding the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls.
ABVP, NSUI taken to be key contenders in triangular contest
Ending hooliganism on campus, 24X7 libraries: Issues that resonated with voters in DUSU polls
Ending hooliganism on campus, 24X7 libraries for students, safer campus for women were some of the issues that weighed on the minds of the students of Delhi University before voting in students' union polls Wednesday. Subsidised food in campus, promotion of sports and women issues were some of the other promises made by contesting parties.
While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.
After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.
The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) won 75 seats in 20 colleges including Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College and Zakir Hussain College, PTI reported.
According to PTI, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 71 seats in 19 colleges including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday's poll.
The case of the mystery EVM
Out of the four faulty EVMs, one machine was is for the post of DUSU secretary. In this EVM, 40 votes were cast in favour of ballot number 10. However, neither any candidate, nor the option NOTA is listed against the number 10. This has lead to a confusion within the counting centre.
Meanwhile, NSUI supporters have started protesting, saying that ABVP has meddled with the EVMs because it is "BJP sarkar."
Four EVMs found faulty
Only five women nominated for DUSU polls
Women's representation in the DUSU elections continues to remain low, with only five women contesting the polls this year of a total of 23 candidates. According to The Indian Express, six of the 24 candidates were women last year, and in 2016, eight of the 17 candidates were women.
The Indian National Students' Organisation's Preeti Chauhan is the only woman nominated for the post of the DUSU president this year.
Counting stopped again
Delhi HC took stern view on public property defacement in DUSU polls, students may go to jail over issue
The Delhi High Court had directed the Centre, Delhi University and the city police to ensure no defacement of public property takes place during the DUSU elections. However, the court was informed by lawyer Prashant Manchanda that political leaders were involved in the defacement of public property.
Manchanda told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao that littering of pamphlets, pasting of posters and spray painting of walls occurred this year as well in violation of court orders.
The bench directed the police, the municipal bodies and Delhi University to file reports indicating the extent of defacement, the steps that were taken to prevent it and action taken against each candidate who violated the law. It had earlier warned the students that they might have to go to jail if they were found defacing public property ahead of the next elections.
After six rounds of counting, NSUI's Chhillar maintains lead on top spot
After 6 rounds of counting:
Counting resumes after brief disruption
NSUI's Sunny Chhillar in lead for DUSU president; ABVP ahead on three other posts
Meanwhile, JNUSU polls to be held on Friday
The election to the JNUSU president's post is scheduled to be held on Friday. United-left panel candidate N Sai Balaji, a frontrunner for the top post is pitted against Lalit Pandey, the candidate of the BJP's student wing ABVP.
As 'nationalism' vs 'hooliganism' debate dominated DUSU polls, students languish in wait of revaluation results
Poll panel claims no EVM malfunctions reported during DUSU polls
"Everything remained peaceful in the first round of voting. There was no incident of any EVM glitch anywhere," Chief Election Officer Vijay Kaul told IANS. In all, over 450 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for colleges in both campuses for students to cast their ballot amid heavy security.
Violation of court orders in DUSU campaign
The Delhi High Court, on 16 July had directed the Centre, Delhi University and the police to ensure there was no defacement of public property during the DUSU elections and give wide publicity to the penal consequences of such actions.
The order had some effect on the usual clutter of discarded pamphlets, billboards and election material that follows bitter campaigning. The Times of India reported,
However, last minute campaigning and strewing of pamphlets by party supporters left the campus in a bad shape.
ABVP claims Zakir Hussain College row planned effort to disturb polls
Defacement of public property continued during DUSU polls, HC informed
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was informed that political leaders are involved in the defacement of public property during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation by advocate Prashant Manchanda, seeking a complete ban on the defacement of public property and also direction to the civic agencies to impose heavy fines on political parties and aspiring candidates in order to prevent further defacement of property - IANS.
NSUI confident of winning all four seats, party secy says digital media campaign helped party
Anushesh Sharma, National Secretary NSUI, says that the NSUI this year focused on online campaigning and is confident that they would win the election. He also said NSUI has been running a positive and issue-based campaign which will help them win all four seats this time. The NSUI also urged DU to spread more awareness about the election to increase voter turnout
For DUSU president's post, contest likely to remain between ABVP, NSUI
Although there are several contenders for the DUSU president's post, Ankiv Basoya and Sunny Chhillar of NSUI and ABVP, respectively, are betted to be the strongest ones for the post of president. The two groups have in the past also kept the four posts — president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary — between them.
Abhigyan, a Political Science student, is the presidential candidate from the CYSS-AISA alliance.
NSUI's Rs 10 thali promise rings popular among students
The canvassing for the Delhi University Student Union Polls saw organisations making a host of promises. However, NSUI's promise to offer a full meal at Rs 10 in the college canteen seems to stick with most people. Speaking to The Times of India, a student of Hansraj College said, "NSUI’s Rs 10 thali promise is good enough to impress anyone. All students should get cheap and hygienic food on college campuses."
Two other students told NDTV that if food was made available at Rs 10 in the canteen, that would practically mean a free meal. They said that this would really mean a lot for students who are staying away from home in Delhi.
However, whether or not the NSUI manages to convert this interest in their manifesto into actual votes remains to be seen.
National issues take over narrative in varsity polls, say students
DUSU poll results a mood setter for 2019 LS polls, say students
Students who voted in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday said the results will help political parties gauge the mood of young voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Heavy security arrangements at counting centre
Input by Rahul Satija
ABVP's presidential, vice-presidential candidates reach counting centre
DUSU elections recorded highest voter count in 11 years
NSUI wins president's post in Zakir Hussain Evening College
The NSUI's presidential candidate in Zakir Hussain Evening College has won with the lead of more then 250 votes. AISA's candidate Nabiya Alam won on central councillor Post in Zakir Husain Delhi College.
Security tightened in Delhi University as counting starts
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
LJP's student wing wins 5 seats in college-wise polls
While for the first time, a student’s wing Lok Janshakti Party led by Ram Vilas Paswan, contested in the college unions elections of 4 college of Delhi University on 9 seats in which they have won 5 seats, Rajan Singh of Lok Janshakti Party told Firstpost.
ABVP candidate wins presidential polls in Zakir Hussain College (Morning)
The ABVP, who was at the centre of a controversy due to the incident of violence during polls, has managed to bag the president's, secretary's and central council posts in the Zakir Hussain College (Morning).
Candidates hauled in campaigners from other states to mobilise support
Use of muscle and money power is not unheard of in Delhi University elections as student bodies backed and financed by one or another national parties raise the stakes with rigorous campaigning. However, as a DNA report pointed out that supporters of key parties have been camping in the varsity campus to reach out to voters and help their candidates canvass. The report said that about 400 students poured in from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana who have been helping their parties garner votes.
Candidates in fray for post of president
Candidates contesting for the vice-president's post
Candidates in fray for post of secretary
Candidates contesting for the post of Joint Secretary
Representation of women remains abysmally poor
Both NSUI and ABVP were heard canvassing on the issue of women's security on campus. However, the representation of women in student's body continues to be low. This time too, out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. Preeti Chauhan of the Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated for the post of DUSU president this year.
People complain of paper wastage as pamphlets were strewn across campus
Many students raised the issue of the parties not adhering to the poll guidelines and indulging in overuse of paper pamphlets. Hundreds of pamphlets were seen lying around the Delhi University campus on Wednesday which irked students.
Counting to begin at 8.30 am
ABVP, NSUI taken to be key contenders in triangular contest
Ending hooliganism on campus, 24X7 libraries: Issues that resonated with voters in DUSU polls
Ending hooliganism on campus, 24X7 libraries for students, safer campus for women were some of the issues that weighed on the minds of the students of Delhi University before voting in students' union polls Wednesday. Subsidised food in campus, promotion of sports and women issues were some of the other promises made by contesting parties.
While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.
After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.
44% turnout recorded in yesterday's polls
NSUI wins 75 seats in 20 colleges
