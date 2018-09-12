DUSU election 2018 LATEST updates: One of the students said that this year the turnout has been very low. He blamed it on the violence created by ABVP last year in Ramjas College and the scuffle reported on Monday in Zakir Hussain college.
The 'nationalist ABVP' has promised to fight for NSS, NCC and Yoga to be introduced as electives, apart from campaigning for a similar fees structure for the same course across colleges. The party also promises to build a wall of heroes, featuring martyrs of the nation.
Police could be seen conducting a checki around the North Campus of the Delhi University. The police dispersed the crowd that consisted of people from outside the university.
Children from nearby slums were being employed near the North Campus to influence voters and distribute pamphlets in exchange of money. They were found distributing NSUI Pamphlets.
Condition outside Zakir Hussain College remained tensed, even as polling continued without any disruptions. According to some reports, some NSUI supporters who were not from the university gathered are around the college and started throwing pamphlets. As the news spread, a large number of ABVP supporters also gathered around the college. The candidates said that the mob of outsiders can cause harm and disrupt piece
Ramanjot Anand of Moti Lal Nehru College says that strong security measures have been imployed this time to rule out the possibility of foul play in student body polls. Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed at 52 centres to conduct the polling. Over 100 policemen have been deployed to oversee the election process.
The voting has started at the Delhi University and affiliated colleges for the student body polls. The polling will continue until 1.00 pm today, and the counting will take place on 13 September.
In this year's DUSU polls, issues of infrastructure are repeatedly raised — like more hostels, metro passes, 24x7 libraries, subsidised food and laws against caste and gender discrimination in party manifestos. However, several key issues like the non-representation of research scholars in the polling process and women's representation in the student body, funding and autonomy of university remained missing from the discourse.
The elections to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) are scheduled for Wednesday, with voting set to begin at 8.30 am and will end at 1.00 pm. The votes will be counted on Thursday (13 September) from 8:30 am at the Community Hall in Police Lines in Delhi's Kingsway Camp area.
As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday.
While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 percent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.
After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.
Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.
The results will be announced on 13 September. In 2017, the polls saw a 43 percent voter turnout.
Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 12:11 PM
Highlights
Candidate alleges bouncers are posted outside colleges to intimidate students
Chandramani Dev, a Law Center-II Second Year student who is contesting for General Secretary post reports an incident at Aditi Mahavidyalay and said such incidents of campus violence create tension and fear among students due to which less students turn up for voting.
Students report low turnout in this year's DUSU polls
Kunal Ahlawat, who passed out from College of Vocational Studies, said that this year the turnout has been very low. He blamed it on the violence created by ABVP last year in Ramjas College and the scuffle reported on Monday in Zakir Hussain college.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
DUSU polls fought on women's issues but dismal representation of female students continues
Both NSUI and ABVP were heard canvassing on the issue of women's security on campus. However, the representation of women in student's body continues to be low. This time too, out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. Preeti Chauhan of the Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated for the post of DUSU president this year.
Delhi Police cracks down on outsiders thronging around college, seizes election material from them
Police conducted an inspection around the North Campus of the Delhi University after reports surfaced that outsiders are canvassing for candidates in the student polls. The police dispersed the crowd that consisted of people from outside the university. The and could be seen checking people sitting in parked cars around the campus as well. They also collected pamphlets and election material from these people.
Delhi Police issues advisory against seeking votes in name of caste
The Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that strict action will be taken against all those who are found influencing voters in an anlawful way. Any appeals made in the name of caste or any gesture that may hurt feelings of any community will be dealt with seriously by law.
Pamphlets for money; supporters of leading parties use 'slum kids' in North Campus to influence students
Children from nearby slums were being employed near the North Campus to influence voters and distribute pamphlets in exchange of money. They were found distributing NSUI Pamphlets. When asked to come on camera, the children either refused or demanded money.
Meanwhile, a comic irony in this situation was that one of the children was wearing a ABVP candidate's t-shirt and distributing NSUI pamphlets and manifestos.
ABVP supporters seen distributing pamphlets outside college
While the official campaigning had ended on Monday, ABVP supporters aboard SUVs were seen scaling the roads outside the Delhi University. They were distributing pamphlets of the ABVP panel.
Women constables deployed outside South Campus
Women constables of the Delhi Police have been deployed outside the South Campus to control any situation that may involve tackling a crowd of female students.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
Former BJP MLA Anil Sharma visits varsity to support ABVP
Former BJP MLA from RK Puram, Anil Sharma has come in support of the ABVP panel. He said that he has come to make sure that elections are conducted peacefully and in a fair manner.
Input by Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
Zakir Hussain College remains tense after yesterday's violence
Condition outside Zakir Hussain College remained tensed, even as polling continued without any disruptions. According to some reports, some NSUI supporters who were not from the university gathered are around the college and started throwing pamphlets. As the news spread, a large number of ABVP supporters also gathered around the college. The candidates said that the mob of outsiders can cause harm and disrupt piece.
Lola Gaidhane of Motilal Nehru College will vote for NSUI, claims ABVP activists indulge in violence on campus
Lola Gaidhane of the Motilal Nehru College would be voting in favour of NSUI. She says the violence that ABVP created last year in North Campus should not happen again. She said that one of her friends was also harassed by the ABVP activists and claims that the outgoing NSUI president and vice-president had worked a lot for the welfare of the students.
Students report discreet use of money, freebies to lure voters
Lola Gaidhane, of the Motilal Nehru College, acknowledges that some of the candidates are handing out freebies and gift coupons to convincevoters. She says a friend her was given a voucher for an amusement park by an independent candidate in order to influence her to vote in favour of him.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
700 EVMs installed to conduct polling
From subsidised food, to promotion of sports, agendas that ruled the DUSU poll campaign this year
While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.
23 candidates in fray in DUSU polls
As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday. Five candidates each are in fray for the post of DUSU president, vice-president and joint-secretary, whereas eight candidates are contesting for the post of secretary.
Students say voting process secure, improved
Ramanjot Anand of Moti Lal Nehru College says that strong security measures have been imployed this time to rule out the possibility of foul play in student body polls. First two candidates were called up as witness to confirm that zero votes had been cast, and the witnesses were also made to sign an affidavit to that effect. This move is appreciated by students as it rules out doubts that EVM machines have been altered.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
Watch: A NSUI supporter explains why he voted for Congress-backed party's panel
Ramanjot Anand of Moti Lal Nehru College says the NSUI has worked for the students in its last tenure. He says that the party has ensured 24x7 access to library in North Campus and has also worked for the safety and security of female students
By Rahul Satija/ 101Reporters
Ballot number of DUSU candidates
Here's a list of candidates along with their ballot numbers and the post they are contesting for. Students are advised to carry their university ID cards which are to be reproduced before the polling officers, before anyone can caste their votes.
By Rahul Satija, 101 reporters
Voting begins at Delhi University campus
The voting has started at the Delhi University and affiliated colleges for the student body polls. The polling will continue until 1.00 pm today, and the counting will take place on 13 September.
Input by Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
Presidential candidate from Zakir Hussain College speaks on campus violence
Mohd. Saddam, who is a presidential candidate for Zakir Husain Delhi College, student union elections speaks on the violence that broke out on college campus on Monday.
Zakir Hussain College professor Ravi Ranjan, decries violence during DUSU campaigns
The violent incident at Delhi University’s Zakir Husain Post-Graduate Evening College during Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Election 2018 campaign is unfortunate and should be condemned in all possible ways. This incident has not only caused a good amount of damage to college property but many students including female got injured in college premises and many got terrified, who may rethink about their participation in such collective democratic endeavour.
Police barricades entrances to Delhi University
The Delhi Police have placed barricade at the entrance of the college road. Only students and election officials are being allowed to enter. These arrangements have been made in view of peaceful completion of the polling exercise. On Tuesday, the last day of election campaign, violence had broken out at the Zakir Hussain College in which some female students were also injured.
Input by Rahul Satija, 101 reporter
Watch: An AISA-CYSS supporters talks about why he chose to support the alliance
Abhigyan, a first year student from Ramjhas College who is from Jaipur, Rajasthan chose AISA when he came to Delhi. He talks about CYSS-AISA alliance. And also why he chose AISA.
In last year's polls, around 30,000 students opted for NOTA
Last year, as many as 29,765 students used the None of the Above (NOTA) option, a 12,000 increase in NOTA votes over the previous year. The massive increase in the vote share of NOTA indicates what the common DU students think of the acrimonious campaigning and the student leaders, backed by various national political parties.
Heavy security deployed ahead of polls
Voting is set to begin at 8:30 am, with heavy security at Zakir Husain Delhi College and around the main University campus to conduct peaceful elections. Around 100 police personnels deployed.
DUSU polls more aligned with national politics than campus issues
At Delhi University (DU), the romance of politics precedes the purpose of politics. The reason for this is two-fold. Firstly, student parties at DU align their agendas with those of national politics, and in the process of doing that, stop innovating and discovering the lesser visible problems within their own campus. Just like the elections at national stage, student politics at DU seems vote-bank driven. Research scholars, whose numbers are around 5,000, are left out of the polling process.
Another community which is isolated from the election scene comprises of students from the North East. Students point out that nobody questions the fact that why is Hindi is a qualifying subject when students from the North East aren’t familiar with it.
Infrastructure, logistics issues rather than academics dominated campaigns for DUSU polls
In this year's DUSU polls, issues of infrastructure are repeatedly raised — like more hostels, metro passes, 24x7 libraries, subsidised food and laws against caste and gender discrimination in party manifestos. However, several key issues like the non-representation of research scholars in the polling process and women's representation in the student body, funding and autonomy of university remained missing from the discourse.
Student Body poll sees acrimonious campaign
The Delhi University student body polls are never contested lightly: stakes are usually high and the campaigns, bitter. This time too, the round of campaigning involved candidates reaching out to current students and alumni with their poll pitch, while was also a common phenomenon.
The night before polls, the Congress put out a tweet calling BJP-backed ABVP members goons, whereas the ABVP urged its voters to vote for a new dawn.
Triangular contest in Delhi University polls
The DUSU elections is a triangular contest this year, with the entry of the alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS). The alliance is expected to divide the votes that may have gone in favour of either of the two major student bodies — the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).
Delhi University students union polls to begin at 8.30 am
The elections to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) are scheduled for Wednesday, with voting set to begin at 8.30 am and will end at 1.00 pm. The votes will be counted on Thursday (13 September) from 8:30 am at the Community Hall in Police Lines in Delhi's Kingsway Camp area.
12:11 (IST)
Candidate alleges bouncers are posted outside colleges to intimidate students
Chandramani Dev, a Law Center-II Second Year student who is contesting for General Secretary post reports an incident at Aditi Mahavidyalay and said such incidents of campus violence create tension and fear among students due to which less students turn up for voting.
11:45 (IST)
Students report low turnout in this year's DUSU polls
Kunal Ahlawat, who passed out from College of Vocational Studies, said that this year the turnout has been very low. He blamed it on the violence created by ABVP last year in Ramjas College and the scuffle reported on Monday in Zakir Hussain college.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
11:35 (IST)
Additional DCP South West Delhi says DUSU elections are going peacefully
11:18 (IST)
Yoga as elective, wall of heroes, hike in scholarships amid ABVP promises in polls
11:09 (IST)
DUSU polls fought on women's issues but dismal representation of female students continues
Both NSUI and ABVP were heard canvassing on the issue of women's security on campus. However, the representation of women in student's body continues to be low. This time too, out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. Preeti Chauhan of the Indian National Students' organisation is the only woman nominated for the post of DUSU president this year.
10:57 (IST)
People face traffic snarls around Vishwavidyalaya area
Kriti Kaushik, a former DU student, who had come to college to collect her transcripts has been stuck for hours due to the road block at various places.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
10:55 (IST)
Delhi Police cracks down on outsiders thronging around college, seizes election material from them
Police conducted an inspection around the North Campus of the Delhi University after reports surfaced that outsiders are canvassing for candidates in the student polls. The police dispersed the crowd that consisted of people from outside the university. The and could be seen checking people sitting in parked cars around the campus as well. They also collected pamphlets and election material from these people.
10:53 (IST)
Delhi Police issues advisory against seeking votes in name of caste
The Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that strict action will be taken against all those who are found influencing voters in an anlawful way. Any appeals made in the name of caste or any gesture that may hurt feelings of any community will be dealt with seriously by law.
10:48 (IST)
Pamphlets for money; supporters of leading parties use 'slum kids' in North Campus to influence students
Children from nearby slums were being employed near the North Campus to influence voters and distribute pamphlets in exchange of money. They were found distributing NSUI Pamphlets. When asked to come on camera, the children either refused or demanded money.
Meanwhile, a comic irony in this situation was that one of the children was wearing a ABVP candidate's t-shirt and distributing NSUI pamphlets and manifestos.
10:41 (IST)
Students queue up outside law faculty to caste vote
The atmosphere remained politically charged in Delhi University as students gathered to choose members of their student councils. With pamphlets strewn all around and political graffiti painted on walls, the elections and the promises made by each of the parties were the dominant topic of discourse.
10:32 (IST)
Delhi Youth Congress leader comes in support of NSUI panel
Tasveer Solanki, former vice president Delhi Youth Congress has come in support of NSUI. He condemned the vandalism and violence by ABVP members at te Zakir Hussain College. He said he is confident that NSUI will win the elections. Last year, it was a mixed result for both NSUI and ABVP, with NSUI bagging the posts of president and vice-president, while the ABVP had won the posts of secretary and joint secretary.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
10:23 (IST)
ABVP supporters seen distributing pamphlets outside college
While the official campaigning had ended on Monday, ABVP supporters aboard SUVs were seen scaling the roads outside the Delhi University. They were distributing pamphlets of the ABVP panel.
10:16 (IST)
ABVP promised 'one course one fees', NSUI speaks of 'college of eminence tag for DU'
ABVP has promised to fight for 'same fee for same course' throughout the university and for increasing the scholarship amount meant for weaker sections, if it wins the Delhi University students polls.
"One Course One Fees: ABVP will make sure that same fee is charged throughout the university for a particular course... we would work for the increment in scholarship for SC/ST/OBC and demand to link the scholarship with price index, in line with increase in DA (Dearness Allowance)," the party promised in its manifesto.
Meanwhile, the NSUI has said that they will fight to get the institute of eminence tag for Delhi University and increased grants for its development.
10:09 (IST)
Women constables deployed outside South Campus
Women constables of the Delhi Police have been deployed outside the South Campus to control any situation that may involve tackling a crowd of female students.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
10:05 (IST)
Former BJP MLA Anil Sharma visits varsity to support ABVP
Former BJP MLA from RK Puram, Anil Sharma has come in support of the ABVP panel. He said that he has come to make sure that elections are conducted peacefully and in a fair manner.
Input by Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
09:59 (IST)
Zakir Hussain College remains tense after yesterday's violence
Condition outside Zakir Hussain College remained tensed, even as polling continued without any disruptions. According to some reports, some NSUI supporters who were not from the university gathered are around the college and started throwing pamphlets. As the news spread, a large number of ABVP supporters also gathered around the college. The candidates said that the mob of outsiders can cause harm and disrupt piece.
09:46 (IST)
Lola Gaidhane of Motilal Nehru College will vote for NSUI, claims ABVP activists indulge in violence on campus
Lola Gaidhane of the Motilal Nehru College would be voting in favour of NSUI. She says the violence that ABVP created last year in North Campus should not happen again. She said that one of her friends was also harassed by the ABVP activists and claims that the outgoing NSUI president and vice-president had worked a lot for the welfare of the students.
09:43 (IST)
Students report discreet use of money, freebies to lure voters
Lola Gaidhane, of the Motilal Nehru College, acknowledges that some of the candidates are handing out freebies and gift coupons to convincevoters. She says a friend her was given a voucher for an amusement park by an independent candidate in order to influence her to vote in favour of him.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
09:28 (IST)
700 EVMs installed to conduct polling
09:25 (IST)
From subsidised food, to promotion of sports, agendas that ruled the DUSU poll campaign this year
While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.
09:23 (IST)
23 candidates in fray in DUSU polls
As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday. Five candidates each are in fray for the post of DUSU president, vice-president and joint-secretary, whereas eight candidates are contesting for the post of secretary.
09:21 (IST)
Students say voting process secure, improved
Ramanjot Anand of Moti Lal Nehru College says that strong security measures have been imployed this time to rule out the possibility of foul play in student body polls. First two candidates were called up as witness to confirm that zero votes had been cast, and the witnesses were also made to sign an affidavit to that effect. This move is appreciated by students as it rules out doubts that EVM machines have been altered.
By Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
09:16 (IST)
Watch: A NSUI supporter explains why he voted for Congress-backed party's panel
Ramanjot Anand of Moti Lal Nehru College says the NSUI has worked for the students in its last tenure. He says that the party has ensured 24x7 access to library in North Campus and has also worked for the safety and security of female students
By Rahul Satija/ 101Reporters
09:10 (IST)
Ballot number of DUSU candidates
Here's a list of candidates along with their ballot numbers and the post they are contesting for. Students are advised to carry their university ID cards which are to be reproduced before the polling officers, before anyone can caste their votes.
By Rahul Satija, 101 reporters
08:59 (IST)
Voting begins at Delhi University campus
The voting has started at the Delhi University and affiliated colleges for the student body polls. The polling will continue until 1.00 pm today, and the counting will take place on 13 September.
Input by Rahul Satija, 101Reporters
08:53 (IST)
Presidential candidate from Zakir Hussain College speaks on campus violence
Mohd. Saddam, who is a presidential candidate for Zakir Husain Delhi College, student union elections speaks on the violence that broke out on college campus on Monday.
08:41 (IST)
Zakir Hussain College professor Ravi Ranjan, decries violence during DUSU campaigns
The violent incident at Delhi University’s Zakir Husain Post-Graduate Evening College during Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Election 2018 campaign is unfortunate and should be condemned in all possible ways. This incident has not only caused a good amount of damage to college property but many students including female got injured in college premises and many got terrified, who may rethink about their participation in such collective democratic endeavour.
08:41 (IST)
Police barricades entrances to Delhi University
The Delhi Police have placed barricade at the entrance of the college road. Only students and election officials are being allowed to enter. These arrangements have been made in view of peaceful completion of the polling exercise. On Tuesday, the last day of election campaign, violence had broken out at the Zakir Hussain College in which some female students were also injured.
Input by Rahul Satija, 101 reporter
08:33 (IST)
Watch: An AISA-CYSS supporters talks about why he chose to support the alliance
Abhigyan, a first year student from Ramjhas College who is from Jaipur, Rajasthan chose AISA when he came to Delhi. He talks about CYSS-AISA alliance. And also why he chose AISA.
08:24 (IST)
Students begin to queue up to cast votes as voting opens shortly
Image by Rahul Satija/ 101 Reporters
08:22 (IST)
In last year's polls, around 30,000 students opted for NOTA
Last year, as many as 29,765 students used the None of the Above (NOTA) option, a 12,000 increase in NOTA votes over the previous year. The massive increase in the vote share of NOTA indicates what the common DU students think of the acrimonious campaigning and the student leaders, backed by various national political parties.
08:18 (IST)
Heavy security deployed ahead of polls
Voting is set to begin at 8:30 am, with heavy security at Zakir Husain Delhi College and around the main University campus to conduct peaceful elections. Around 100 police personnels deployed.
08:15 (IST)
DUSU polls more aligned with national politics than campus issues
At Delhi University (DU), the romance of politics precedes the purpose of politics. The reason for this is two-fold. Firstly, student parties at DU align their agendas with those of national politics, and in the process of doing that, stop innovating and discovering the lesser visible problems within their own campus. Just like the elections at national stage, student politics at DU seems vote-bank driven. Research scholars, whose numbers are around 5,000, are left out of the polling process.
Another community which is isolated from the election scene comprises of students from the North East. Students point out that nobody questions the fact that why is Hindi is a qualifying subject when students from the North East aren’t familiar with it.
08:09 (IST)
Infrastructure, logistics issues rather than academics dominated campaigns for DUSU polls
In this year's DUSU polls, issues of infrastructure are repeatedly raised — like more hostels, metro passes, 24x7 libraries, subsidised food and laws against caste and gender discrimination in party manifestos. However, several key issues like the non-representation of research scholars in the polling process and women's representation in the student body, funding and autonomy of university remained missing from the discourse.
07:54 (IST)
Congress leaders appeal for NSUI candidates
Congress' several national leaders have put out tweets urging the Delhi University students to support the NSUI candidates. Among prominent faces were former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy and ex-DUSU president and Congress leader Ragini Nayak.
07:46 (IST)
In Panjab University, Left-leaning SFS won polls; varsity got its first female president
Panjab University (PU) elected its first-ever female president to lead the campus student council in the recently conducted polls. Her victory is being seen as a dent in the male-dominated, ‘kakashahi’ brand of campus politics in PU. “I don’t have a moustache to twirl, but I believe I have broken a few myths over the last few days,” Kanupriya told The Indian Express.
In Delhi University polls, however, none of the three major contesting groups have fielded a woman for the top post. APVP has given a ticket to Jyoti Chaudhary for the post of joint-secretary, whereas CYSS-AISA and NSUI have fielded Anshika Singh and Leena, respectively for the post of vice-president.
07:36 (IST)
Student Body poll sees acrimonious campaign
The Delhi University student body polls are never contested lightly: stakes are usually high and the campaigns, bitter. This time too, the round of campaigning involved candidates reaching out to current students and alumni with their poll pitch, while was also a common phenomenon.
The night before polls, the Congress put out a tweet calling BJP-backed ABVP members goons, whereas the ABVP urged its voters to vote for a new dawn.
07:32 (IST)
Triangular contest in Delhi University polls
The DUSU elections is a triangular contest this year, with the entry of the alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS). The alliance is expected to divide the votes that may have gone in favour of either of the two major student bodies — the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).
07:30 (IST)
Delhi University students union polls to begin at 8.30 am
The elections to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) are scheduled for Wednesday, with voting set to begin at 8.30 am and will end at 1.00 pm. The votes will be counted on Thursday (13 September) from 8:30 am at the Community Hall in Police Lines in Delhi's Kingsway Camp area.