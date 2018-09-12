DUSU election 2018 LATEST updates: One of the students said that this year the turnout has been very low. He blamed it on the violence created by ABVP last year in Ramjas College and the scuffle reported on Monday in Zakir Hussain college.

The 'nationalist ABVP' has promised to fight for NSS, NCC and Yoga to be introduced as electives, apart from campaigning for a similar fees structure for the same course across colleges. The party also promises to build a wall of heroes, featuring martyrs of the nation.

Police could be seen conducting a checki around the North Campus of the Delhi University. The police dispersed the crowd that consisted of people from outside the university.

Children from nearby slums were being employed near the North Campus to influence voters and distribute pamphlets in exchange of money. They were found distributing NSUI Pamphlets.

Condition outside Zakir Hussain College remained tensed, even as polling continued without any disruptions. According to some reports, some NSUI supporters who were not from the university gathered are around the college and started throwing pamphlets. As the news spread, a large number of ABVP supporters also gathered around the college. The candidates said that the mob of outsiders can cause harm and disrupt piece

Ramanjot Anand of Moti Lal Nehru College says that strong security measures have been imployed this time to rule out the possibility of foul play in student body polls. Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed at 52 centres to conduct the polling. Over 100 policemen have been deployed to oversee the election process.

The voting has started at the Delhi University and affiliated colleges for the student body polls. The polling will continue until 1.00 pm today, and the counting will take place on 13 September.

In this year's DUSU polls, issues of infrastructure are repeatedly raised — like more hostels, metro passes, 24x7 libraries, subsidised food and laws against caste and gender discrimination in party manifestos. However, several key issues like the non-representation of research scholars in the polling process and women's representation in the student body, funding and autonomy of university remained missing from the discourse.

The elections to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) are scheduled for Wednesday, with voting set to begin at 8.30 am and will end at 1.00 pm. The votes will be counted on Thursday (13 September) from 8:30 am at the Community Hall in Police Lines in Delhi's Kingsway Camp area.

As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday.

While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 percent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.

After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. It has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.

Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

The results will be announced on 13 September. In 2017, the polls saw a 43 percent voter turnout.