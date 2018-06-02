You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Dust storms, thunderstorms likely to continue in Delhi and NCR today, predicts Met department

India IANS Jun 02, 2018 12:33:26 IST

New Delhi: Although it was clear sky for the national capital on Saturday, the Met issued storm warnings as the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Sudden dust storms late on Friday in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad brought down the surging mercury by one notch below the season's average. "The sky was mainly clear in the morning. However, there is a possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening," an India Meteorological Department official forecast for the National Capital Region.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 54 percent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 42 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.


Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 12:33 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores