Dust storm kills over 100 in UP, Rajasthan: Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in a dust storm which had hit parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The assistance will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

The prime minister has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured due to the storm, a statement from the PMO said in New Delhi.

More than 100 people were killed as the dust storm whipped through parts of Rajasthan, including Dholpur and Bharatpur, and Uttar Pradesh, bringing down houses, uprooting trees and electricity poles and flattening crops.