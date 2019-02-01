Budget 2019
Budget only a trailer of BJP's plans for India's development, says Narendra ModiP Chidambaram dismisses NDA govt's claims as 'irrelevant'Piyush Goyal says Budget seeks to restore dignity of farmers Best Budget in history of India, says Yogi AdityanathBJP chief Amit Shah hails interim Budget
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

During Budget speech, Ramdas Athawale tries to recite poem; BJP ministers ask him 'not to disturb Piyush Goyal'

India Press Trust of India Feb 01, 2019 15:37:05 IST

New Delhi: Union minister Ramdas Athawale is known for his impromptu delivery of poems and couplets. On Friday, when Finance Minister Piyush Goyal was concluding his Budget speech with a couplet in Lok Sabha, Athawale was on his feet eager to recite a poem.

File photo of Ramdas Athawale. Firstpost

File photo of Ramdas Athawale. Firstpost

He was, however, asked by BJP ministers not to disturb Goyal during his speech.

Thrice, Athawale also drew the attention of Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the Budget when Goyal announced sops for middle class and farmers.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 15:37:05 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores