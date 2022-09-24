Durga Puja is one of the most anticipated and vibrant religious festivals among the Hindu community. This grand festival is celebrated in states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bihar. It is also commemorated to share joy and love and to celebrate the victory of good over evil. In different parts of India, it is observed in different ways. The western region of the nation observes it as Navratri and devotes nine days to worshipping Durga Maa in her nine forms.

According to mythology, Goddess Durga and her offspring travel to the earth after killing the evil Mahishasur. This year, the celebration will start on 1 October and will continue till 5 October 2022.

Although it is a 10-day event, Durga Puja starts on the sixth day and the days are called Shashsti, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami respectively. As per belief, Goddess Durga vanquished the monster Mahishasur after a bloody conflict which started on the seventh day of Navratri, known as Maha Saptami.

On Dashami, she, at last, defeated the demon king. Due to this, Goddess Durga is revered as a representation of strength and might.

Beautiful pandals are built and placed throughout the country for this week-long event. In addition to purchasing new clothing, devotees give gifts to their loved ones.

Here we have come up with some messages and quotes that you can share with your near and dear ones during this 5-day long festival:

-I wish you and your family health, money, happiness, and prosperity through the power of Goddess Durga. Happy Durga Puja 2022!!

-On the auspicious day of Durga Puja, let’s gather together and cherish our time spent together.

-May Lord Durga grant you the fortitude to repel all your adversaries and the patience to live a serene life.

-A time for joy, a time when good triumphs over evil, and a moment when the world recognizes the strength of goodness. Let’s keep the same spirit. Happy Durga Puja to all.

-My sincere greetings for the Durga Puja holiday. Enjoy your time with family and friends while being safe and having a good time.

-I send you my best wishes for a prosperous and successful Durga Puja. I pray that you have the best blessings from Goddess Durga today and always.

-Happy Navratri and best wishes for plenty of peace and prosperity.

-The sun rises every day to remind us that light will always triumph over darkness. Enjoy the celebration where good triumphs over evil. Greetings for Durga Puja!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.