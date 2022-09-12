Dumka: Police botch-up tribal minor girl’s rape, murder case; don’t have even basic facts about Arman Ansari

It seems that local police do not even know the real address of the main accused Arman Ansari, along with the whereabouts of her mother and sister, who were living with him

Dumka: Prima facie it seems that Jharkhand Police have already botched up, and therefore, jeopardised a forensically detailed investigation into the brutal rape and killing of a tribal minor girl in Dumka.

The deceased was three-months pregnant at the time she was killed and was hanged by neck from a mango tree in Sri Amra area.

Following the allegations of wrongdoing, Dumka’s Superintendent of Police (SP) has removed SHO Sujeet Uraav and has also transferred the investigation from under Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Noor Ansari, who had himself come under the lens of suspicion after being accused of trying to shield the accused Muslim youth Arman Ansari.

The case has been handed over to DSP rank officer Vijay Kumar, police officials said on Monday.

As per media reports, it seems that local police do not even know the real address of the main accused Arman Ansari, along with the whereabouts of her mother and sister, who were living with him. As circumstances tell the mother-daughter duo is either accomplices to the crime of Ansari or witnesses to it.

Apparently, Arman Ansari had told police that he used to live at his maternal uncle’s place before being sent to judicial custody. However, it seems he lied to the police as it has turned out that he was living in a rented quarter with his mother and sister in Shikaripada.

This came to light when it was alleged by locals and the family of the deceased that before her death, the deceased was with the accused at his house with his mother and sister. “She often stayed at his house,” the deceased’s family said.

Allegations are that police did not interrogate the two women ever, which eventually led to their escape since they are currently nowhere in the area. Locals say that they left the next day of murder and are missing since then.

Police records suggests Ansari had told police that his paternal home is in Shikaripida area, however, when a police team went there it turned out the house belonged to a different Arman Ansari.

Due to this, police officials are now looking to get the accused in police remand once again, while keeping the search for the two women in the neighboring districts on.

Meanwhile, Ambar Lakda, SP, Dumka told local reporters that Ansari was living in the area since 20 years. “Teams are working to find out everything about Ansari, we have managed to gather important clues on which the accused will be interrogated soon,” he said.

The SP further told the media that they have not cancelled out the possibility that more than one person helped Ansari in the murder and hanging the body from the tree. “Looking at the height of the tree and the fact that it rained when the deceased was hanged, it is impossible for one person to climb the tree and hang someone from it, on his own,” he said, adding that all the important points are being covered in the investigation.

Earlier, the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanungo, had also pointed out police laxity after his visit to Dumka to meet the girl’s parents.

Suspecting a foreign angle in the case, Kanungo had told media that Dumka police is unequipped to handle such an investigation. He had demanded that the case be transferred to a bigger investigation agency.

