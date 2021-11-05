DUET PG 2021: NTA releases scorecards for List II; check direct link here

The National Testing Agency had conducted DUET on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September, and 1 October across 27 cities in India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) PG Scorecard 2021. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their scorecards for List II at NTA's official website https://nta.ac.in/.

Steps to check DUET PG Scorecard 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://nta.ac.in/

Step 2: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their form number and date of birth

Step 3: After providing details, click on submit. Within a few seconds, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Kindly, check the scorecard properly and download the page

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for further use or reference.

Direct link to download scorecard:

https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

The NTA said that the agency has released scorecards for 11 postgraduate (PG) programmes: MA Karnatak Music, MA Applied Psychology, MA Life Long Learning and Extension, MA Percussion Music, MA Buddhist Studies, MSc Electronics, Master of Physiotherapy, MA Sociology, MSc Biophysics, Master of Physical Education and BEd Special Education on Mental Retardation.

The scorecards for other programmes (34 subjects) were released by the agency on 3 November.

Candidates having any doubt or questions can write to duet@nta.ac.in or call the NTA helpline number at 011-40759000.

The scorecards were released after the candidates raised objections. For more related information and details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of NTA.

The NTA had conducted DUET on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September, and 1 October across India. It was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode around 27 cities. The test was objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).