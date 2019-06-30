Dubai-bound Air India Express flight skids off taxiway at Mangaluru airport; all passengers safe

New Delhi: An Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck into soft ground at the Mangaluru airport on Sunday. All passengers and crew on board the Dubai-Mangaluru flight are safe, the airport and the airlines said in separate statements.

According to a statement issued by the Mangaluru airport, the Air India Express Dubai to Mangaluru plane veered off the taxiway after landing. The aircraft got stuck in the grass, it said. The operations at the airport are normal and the aircraft will be towed soon.

"AI Express aircraft VT-AYA, operating IX 384, Dubai to Mangaluru on 30 June, after landing on runway 24 while vacating the runway to the right side, has gone off the taxiway into soft ground," the airlines said.

Tailwind and wet runway with inadequate braking action were reported to be the reasons behind the incident, it said. All passengers and crew are safe, and they deplaned using a step ladder, it said.

