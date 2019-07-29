DU SOL Result 2019: Results for BCom Honours Parts one, two and three declared on university's official website

DU SOL Result 2019 Declared | Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) declared the results of BCom Honours part one, two and three on its official website. The result was declared on Monday( 29 July, 2019). The university had conducted the exam between 7 May and 11 June.

For students to be eligible to sit for the SOL exam, they need a minimum required attendance and have to submit an assignment. These eligible students then need to fill a form and pay the stipulated fees. The SOL then releases the dates for the exams a month before it is conducted.

To check the DU SOL Mark Sheet, Candidates need to have their SOL Roll and Exam Roll numbers. Candidates can check their results either from the online website or from this direct link.

Steps to check DU SOL BCom Honours

Visit the official website of DU SOL. Click the link which reads 'B.com Honours result 2019' on the homepage. The candidates would be redirected to a different page, where they would have to enter their roll number and exam roll number and click on the 'show' button. The results will be displayed on the screen, a print out of it can be taken for future reference.

The candidates have to pass both the theory and practical papers. Students managing to do so qualify for the next higher semester.

To apply for revaluation of the answer script. students will have to submit a revaluation/rechecking form and fees in the prescribed format. The form for revaluation can be obtained from the office of the school and students can apply within three weeks from the date of the result.