DU SOL 2021: Registration for UG courses begins; check how to apply here

The registration process for admissions to the Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has begun. Admissions are open for undergraduate (UG) programmes for the year 2021-22 and candidates who wish to apply for DU SOL can visit the official website http://sol.du.ac.in/.

Steps to apply for admission to DU SOL’s undergraduate courses:

Step 1: Go to DU SOL's official website - http://sol.du.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘new user’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, fill the form with relevant details

Step 4: Upload the required documents and submit the form

Step 5: Save a copy of the DU SOL admission form for further use

The last date to apply for admission to DU SOL’s UG courses is 15 December.

Candidates need to register through a valid email ID and mobile number. Applicants will also have to upload a scanned copy of their passport size photograph, signature, and self attested copies of Class X and Class XII mark sheets.

Applicants belonging to reserved categories will have to upload their valid category certificate or/and income certificate. It is to be noted that a processing fee has to be paid in order to complete the registration.

DU SOL offers admission to programmes such as BA, BCom, BCom Hons, BA Political Science, BA English Honors, and various other undergraduate courses. Those who have passed Class XII are eligible to apply for admission in DU SOL’s UG courses. It also provides admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes but the portal is not yet open.

The SOL also offers admission to various UG and PG courses in the field of Social Science, Commerce, and Humanities.