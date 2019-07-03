DU second cut-off list 2019: Delhi University colleges begin releasing second cut-off list for Arts, Science, Commerce courses; full list at du.ac.in tomorrow

DU second cut-off 2019 | Top colleges associated with the Delhi University (DU) have begun releasing the second cut-off list for merit-based courses today (Wednesday, 3 July).

However, students who applied for DU’s undergraduate courses, will be able to check the centralised second cut-off list only tomorrow on the university's official website at du.ac.in online.

Students will also be able to log on to the official websites of the colleges affiliated with DU to check the cut-off list. The university had released the first cut-off list on 27 June.

The cut-offs in the second list are expected to fall marginally as almost one-third of seats have been filled in most colleges, NDTV said. Last year, after 25 percent seats were filled during the admission days based on the first cut-off, the second cut-off saw a marginal fall, the report added.

The admission process based on the second cut-off list will commence from tomorrow (4 July) and will conclude on 6 July, 2019. Students who cannot make it to the university through the second list either can wait for the release the third cut-off list, which is expected to be announced on 9 July, 2019. The university will release its fourth and fifth lists according to the availability of seats.

According to reports, the cut-offs for humanities had increased by 0.25 percent and for science, they had increased by 0.5 percent in the first cut off list. This year, for admission to BSc (Hons) Chemistry at St Stephen's, the first cut-off was 96.33 percent for general category students while it was 96.66 percent for BSc (Hons) Physics. For the students of BSc programme with Chemistry, the first cut-off was 95 percent and for BSc programme with computer science, it was set at 96.6 percent.

In BA (Hons) History, the cut-off for commerce students was 98.5 percent, humanities at 97.25 percent and and science students 98.5 percent.

