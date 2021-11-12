DU releases schedule for admission to PG courses at du.ac.in; first list to be out on 17 Nov

According to the notice released by Delhi University, the first-allotment list for postgraduate admissions will be displayed on 17 November.

The admission schedule for postgraduate (PG) courses has been released by the University of Delhi (DU). Candidates can check the schedule for PG entrance/merit-based admission process 2021-2022 by visiting the official website of DU at http://www.du.ac.in/.

Candidates can check the schedule by following these steps:

- Visit Delhi University’s official website, http://www.du.ac.in/

- Go to the link that reads ‘DU PG admission schedule’ on the homepage

- On the new page, check and download the schedule (in pdf format)

Direct link to the PG schedule is here: https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/11-11-2021-PG_Schedule_For_Candidates.pdf

According to the notice released by Delhi University, the first-allotment list for postgraduate admissions will be displayed on 17 November.

The verification process and approval of admission will be done from 18 November (10:00 am) till 22 November (up to 5.00 pm). In order to secure a seat based on the first merit list, candidates can pay the fee by 23 November up to 1.00 pm.

As mentioned in the schedule, the second merit list will be out on 26 November. The departments and colleges are supposed to verify and approve admissions against the second list between 27 to 30 November. The fee payments have to be made up till 1.00 pm on 1 December for seats based on the second merit list.

There will also be a third list for postgraduate admissions, which will release on 3 December. However, the classes for postgraduate courses will begin from 1 December.

This year, Delhi University will consider taking students for postgraduate courses even if their result is awaited but they have qualified the entrance exam. The university has released a separate information bulletin for postgraduate courses with relevant information for the admission process.

Check it out here: https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/PG%20Bulletin%202021-22%2023.07.2021.pdf

According to the bulletin, candidates with results awaited can take admission but will have to submit their results within the last four days of the submission deadline, failing which the admission will be cancelled.