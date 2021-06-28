The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 19 vacancies of permanent non-teaching posts in Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women, a Delhi University institution, has invited applications for various non-teaching vacancies. Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website spm.du.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 19 vacancies of permanent non-teaching posts in the institution. Eligible candidates are requested to send their application form in the prescribed format through speed post or courier or general dak (post).

Candidates should note that the application forms duly filled with self-attested copies of all testimonials must be sent to the address: The Principal, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College (for women), Punjabi Bagh (West), New Delhi-110026.

Also, while sending the application form by post, a demand draft should be made in favour of Principal, SPM college payable at Delhi. The last date for the submission of application forms is 16 July.

Vacancy details:

- For Administrative Officer, Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant (Computer) posts, there is only one vacancy each

- For Tabla Accompanist, there are three vacancies

- For Junior Assistant, there are four vacancies

- For Laboratory Attendant, there are four vacancies

- For Library Attendant, there are also four vacancies

Candidates belonging to the General category have to pay Rs 700 as an application fee. While candidates from OBC(NCL)/EWS categories and females will have to pay Rs 500. Meanwhile, SC/ST/PwD applicants have to pay Rs 400 as an application fee.

The Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women aka SPM College was established in 1969 in the memory of academician and statesman Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji.