DU opens admission portal for foreign students; apply at fsr2021.du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) started the admission process for foreign students from Thursday, 8 April for the session 2021-22. As per the official notification, foreign students can apply for admission till 31 May and 29 June for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes respectively.

Candidates seeking admission in MPhil and PhD courses can apply till 30 July. However, those who want admission in MBA or PhD in management studies will have to register by 30 April.

For one year certificate, diploma, advanced diploma and PG diploma courses, the deadline is 22 August. The last date to apply to the School of Open learning is 29 August. Students seeking part-time affiliation in any course for up to two months can apply till 22 August.

Foreign students wanting admission to DU will not be giving any entrance test.

Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to apply for admission:

Step 1: Visit the website - fsr2021.du.ac.in

Step 2: Under the new user sign up section, enter your details and click on ‘Register’

Step 3: Once registered, fill in the application form, pay your fee and submit the filled form

Step 4: Download your DU application form

Step 5: Take a print out, if required. Keep it safely for future reference.

There are more than 250 courses available for foreign students. They can apply for admission only through the online mode.

Founded in 1922, the university now has over 80 academic departments and 16 faculties. At present, the DU offers more than 500 study programmes.