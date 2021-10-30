DU NCWEB first cut-off list for BCom, BA released at du.ac.in; check direct link here

Only women candidates who are residing in NCT Delhi are eligible to apply for the undergraduate courses of NCWEB, University of Delhi.

The first cut-off list for admission to Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has been released by Delhi University (DU). The list has been released for admission to BCom and BA (Programme) courses. Candidates who have scored more than or equal to the released cut-off may apply for the courses by visiting the official website at http://www.du.ac.in/.

According to a press release by the University of Delhi, (http://www.du.ac.in/uploads/new-web/Admission2021/29-10-2021-Press%20Release%20-%201st%20Cut-Off%202021%20-%20NCWEB.pdf), online admissions for NCWEB 2021-2022 will begin from Monday, 1 November.

The first admission list can also be viewed on the official website of NCWEB - ncweb.du.ac.in.

Direct link to view first cut-off list for BCom: http://www.du.ac.in/uploads/new-web/Admission2021/29-10-2021-NCWEB%20B.Com%20First%20Cut-off%202021-22.pdf

Direct link to view first cut-off list for BA (Programme): http://www.du.ac.in/uploads/new-web/Admission2021/29-10-2021-NCWEB%20%20B.A.%20first%20cut-off%202021-22.pdf

The online admission for the two courses will be done from 1 November, beginning at 10.00 am and then on 2 and 5 November.

According to NCWEB’s schedule, (http://ncweb.du.ac.in/web/uploads/Office%20Order/NCWEB%20Admission%202021%20PPT/NCWEB%20Admission%202021-22-6.pdf) the approval for admission against the first cut-off will be completed by 5.00 pm on 6 November. The last date for payment of fees by candidates to secure seats is 7 November, up to 5.00 PM.

The second cut-off list will be released on 9 November and candidates can apply for admission against it on 10 November and 12 November.

According to the list released for BCom for the general category, the cut-off for admission to Jesus and Mary College is 87 percent followed by Hansraj College which demands 86 percent. Maitreyi College has kept its cut-off percentage at 83. While the cut-off for reserved categories is in the 70s and 80s. This cut-off for the reserved category does not include ST and PwD candidates.

The cut-off released for admission to BA (Programme - Economics + Political Science), general category, is 86 percent for Miranda College and Jesus and Mary College.

Eligibility:

Only women candidates who are residing in NCT Delhi are eligible to apply for the undergraduate courses of NCWEB, University of Delhi.

Candidates will have to show valid residence proof at the time of admission. The residence proof has to be in the name of the candidate and can be an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, driving license, passport, or ration card.

Applicants are advised to take admission to the nearby NCWEB centre as the change of centre is not allowed.

Those who belong to the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD categories must carry their certificates at the time of admission. OBC and EWS candidates must have their certificate issued after 31 March.