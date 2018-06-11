DU Joint Admission Test 2018: Delhi University to conduct entrance exams for management courses on 22 June

The Joint Admission Test (JAT) for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and BA (Honours) Business Economics will be conducted on 22 June by the Delhi University (DU).

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the JAT admission test will be conducted on 22 June between 8 to 10 am in 18 cities across the country. Applicants will have to take an online exam that will have objective type questions.

There are 1,147 seats in the three courses and admission will be based on candidate’s performance in the entrance test and Class 12 marks, the report further added.

“The entrance exam will be of two hours duration based on multiple choice questions (MCQs) — four choices each — designed to evaluate the aptitude of the applicants,” a DU official said.

As per the university rules, a merit list will be prepared after the entrance exams for the qualified candidates, based on the scores obtained in the JAT and their Class 12 marks. The weightage given to Class 12 marks is 35 percent while the entrance exam will be given a weightage of 65 percent. There will be a total of 100 questions and each correct answer will fetch four marks while one mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer. There will be zero marks for unanswered questions.

Those students pursuing BMS have the option of doing specialisation in final year in one of the three field — finance, marketing, and human resource. After getting the BMS degree, students can become financial analysts, data analysts or financial researchers.

Students pursuing BBA (FIA) can go for jobs in either fund management or financial management.

The BA(H) Business Economics course is a combination of commerce and economics based subjects, which prepares students to work in banking and financial institutes. After pursuing this course, students are eligible for both MA (Economics) and M Com.