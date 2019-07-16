DU BMMMC Result 2019: Delhi University declares results of BMMMC programme today, check list on du.ac.in

DU BMMMC Result 2019| Delhi University declared the result of the Bachelor’s in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BMMMC) programme today (16 July).

The results of DU BMMMC 2019 have been declared for the first shift which was conducted on 6 July, 2019. The result is set to be declared on the official website of the University at du.ac.in

Those candidates who appeared for the examination can log on to the official website of the university to check and download their DU BMMMC result. Students can also click on the direct link to check the list.

As per Jagran Josh, Saumya Bharadwaj emerged as a topper in the examination from the unreserved category with 263 out of 400 marks while Simran Gauba secured the second position with 254 marks and Yashaswini Chauhan with 252 marks.

The university had earlier released the provisional answer key for the BMMMC examination on 6 July, 2019.

The procedure and schedule to be followed for the admission of the candidates who have qualified the entrance exam will be available on the official website on 18 July, 2019.

The result of DU BMMMC 2019 will carry details regarding the name and roll number of the candidate, the category, gender, and the total marks.

Steps to check DU BMMMC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the link for reviewing result and correct answer keys

Step 3: Click on the BMMMC result link given.

The above information regarding the step-by-step procedure on how to check the DU BMMMC result 2019 has not been independently verified by Firstpost.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.