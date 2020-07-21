DU Admissions 2020: ECA quota students to be admitted based on self-attested certificates

DU Admissions 2020 | Several teachers have objected to latest move, stating that admissions should not be based just on certificates.

DU Admissions 2020 | Delhi University's Standing Committee of the Academic Council has decided to hold admissions to all categories under the Extra-Curricular Activity (ECA) quota on basis of self-attested certificates.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Delhi University had earlier decided to scrap ECA admissions, except the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS), but changed their decision days later.

However, several teachers have objected to the latest move, stating that admissions should not be based just on certificates.

An India Today report revealed that since sports trials for ECA quota students cannot be held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, DU has decided to grant admissions through government approved certificates.

As per the report, since this was not possible for activities such as music, theatre and dance, it was decided to scrap the admission through ECA quota altogether this year. However, following objection, the decision was reversed.

The decision to conduct the ECA admissions was given the go ahead on 18 July. The aspirants will be marked out of 100, out of which 25 marks will be allotted to the self-attested certificates.

Arun Attree, a member of the Standing Committee, said that the proposal was brought by the sub-committee on admissions to the standing committee. According to Attree, he had strongly objected to the proposal, as it was not possible to authenticate the credibility of ECA certificates, unlike sportrs certificates.