DU 4th Cut Off List 2019: B.Com sees highest number of admissions with 97.50%; BA Pol Sc. starts from 88.50%

DU 4th Cut Off List 2019: Delhi University on Saturday released its fourth cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses like B.Com (Honours), BA (Honours) Economics and in Science streams.

Hindu College, Kirori Mal, Miranda House, Hansraj and Daulat Ram colleges also have seats under BA (Honours) Economics.

Hindu and Hansraj Colleges have released cut-offs of 97.75 and 97.25 percent respectively.

Kirori Mal and Miranda House have kept the cut-off at 97.25 percent while, Daulat Ram has pegged the marks at 95.75 percent.

Ramjas College still has seats under BA (Honours) Economics, the cut-off for which has been decreased by only 0.25 percent to 97.25 percent. Other courses where seats are available are BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Hindi, B.Com, B.Sc (Honours) Zoology.

The B.Sc (Honours) Zoology was closed for the admission after the second cut-off list, but is available at 94 percent in the fourth list in the college.

Gargi College still has seats available for the unreserved category under courses like B.Com, B.Com (Honours), B.Sc (Honours) Botany, B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry, B.Sc (Honours) Zoology, B.Sc Life Sciences and B.Sc (Honours) Statistics, B.Sc (Honours) Zoology, B.Sc Life Sciences.

Kamala Nehru College has seats left for BA (Honours), BA (Honours) Journalism and BA (Honours) Sanskrit and has pegged the scores at 94.50 percent, 94.75 percent and 62 percent respectively.

Till now, 52,813 admissions have taken place in the varsity. As many as 8,433 students have cancelled admissions and 1,270 have withdrawn, the varsity said.

