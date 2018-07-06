DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 declared; check your grades at dte.kar.nic.in or btekarlinx.net

The DTE Karnataka Diploma Results for April-May 2018 have been announced by the Directorate of Technical Education. The results were declared on the DTE's official website, dte.kar.nic.in.

The exam was conducted in April and May 2018 at various centres in the state. Apart from the official websites, the result will also be available on third party result hosting websites. You could also check the results on btekarlinx.net and btelinx.in.

The official notification released on the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education at dte.kar.nic.in said the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 would be declared on 5 July at 3 pm. However, the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 was finally announced at 7 pm.

Steps to check the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results:

- Visit the official website, dte.kar.nic.in

- Click on ‘Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018’

- Fill in your details like your institute code, roll no etc

- Click on the Submit button

- The results will be displayed on the screen

- Save the scorecard and take a printout for future reference