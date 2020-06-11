DTE Goa reopens applications for GCET 2020 till 26 June; here is how to apply offline for state common entrance test

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa, has allowed candidates who have missed the opportunity to fill online GCET 2020 application form to submit it till 26 June. GCET 2020 will be conducted on 4 and 5 July.

Those who want to apply will have to download the GCET 2020 application form from the official website of the DTE ( https://dte.goa.gov.in/ ) and submit it in person at the CAD section of DTE Office, Porvorim.

The application fee for such candidates is Rs 3,500, including late fee of Rs 1,500.

Candidates were allowed to fill online application form between May 26 and June 10. Those who have submitted online application forms are not required to submit the hard copy of it.

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) score is considered for admission to at least 1,000 engineering colleges and 120 pharmacy degree seats in Goa.

Those applying for GCET have to choose from three available subject combinations-- PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), PC (Physics and Chemistry), and PM (Physics and Maths).

Candidates who want to take GCET 2020 should have passed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and with any one of the following subjects - Chemistry/ Bio-Technology/ Computer Science/ Biology. They should have scored minimum 45 per cent aggregate marks in Physics and Mathematics. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe should have 40 per cent marks in the compulsory subjects.

Those appearing in Class 12 exams are also eligible to appear for the test. There is no age limit specified for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses.