DTE Assam PAT Result 2020 declared, check your score at dteassamexam.in

DTE will soon announce the date and time by which students need to upload documents on its official website for online counselling/verification

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam, has declared the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2020 on its official website dteassamexam.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Assam PAT 2020 result was announced at 2:30 pm on 7 October. The marks have been uploaded on the official website of the DTE Assam today (8 October).

To check the score, candidates will be required to key in their Assam PAT 2020 roll number and date of birth on the official website.

The Assam PAT 2020 was held on 3 October at various centres in the state.

A report by Times Now said that the directorate will soon announce the date and time of uploading documents by the students for online counselling/ verification. Apart from the official website, the date and time will also be announced in local daily newspapers or channels.

Candidates will be called for the counselling round in order of their merit in the Assam PAT 2020 exam.

Steps to Check DTE Assam PAT result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log on DTE Assam official website - dte.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the homepage, tap on the link that reads, “POLYTECHNIC ADMISSION TEST 2020 RESULT.”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your PAT 2020 roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on Search button.

Step 5: Your DTE Assam PAT 2020 results will be shown on the page. Check your marks and qualifying status.

Step 6: Save your scorecard and take a printout of it.

Direct link to check DTE Assam PAT 2020 result: https://dteassamexam.in/PAT20RESULT/

Assam PAT is conducted candidates seeking admission to diploma in engineering and technology courses in the government polytechnic colleges of Assam.

Those who qualify the exam also get admission into diploma courses in some other colleges in the state including the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Changsari, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati.