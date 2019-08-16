DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019: Delhi Board releases LDC admit card, check dsssb.delhi.gov.in to download

DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019 released | The Delhi Sub-Ordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the examination for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

Candidates who have applied for the same can check the admit card on their official site — dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The main exam will be held on 17 and 18 August, 2019.

Along with the LDC exam, the Stenographer Grade-II and Junior Lab Assistant exams will also be held by the DSSSB.

How to download the DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official DSSSB website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Or go for the direct login link here — cdn.digialm.com

Step 3: Enter requisite login credentials like application number and date of birth

Step 4: Hit 'Login' and download and print the admit card for further use

Applicants should note that after downloading the admit card, it is compulsory that they affix a passport size photograph and sign alongside the given space on the document.

Candidates should also note that they should report to the centre as given on the admit card, and no other centre, else they will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

The admit card will include details about the applicants' exam date, centre details, and personal information.

Also read: DSSSB Recruitment 2018 for 4,366 primary teachers; apply on official website dsssbonline.nic.in