DSP (Operations), militant killed during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, two army personnel also sustain injuries

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Operations Aman Thakur and a militant were killed in an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police officials said.

According to ANI, two army personnel, including a Major, were injured in the encounter which took place in Kulgam's Turigam area.

The officials informed that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant were being ascertained.

"Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Thakur was also killed in the exchange of fire," they said.

"Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about presence of some militants there," a police official said.

The police official also said that the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.

With inputs from PTI

