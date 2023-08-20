'Drunk' father bites off teacher's finger after girl forced to clean school premise, thrashed for refusing

In a startling incident that unfolded in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, a man resorted to a violent act by biting off a section of a schoolteacher’s finger allegedly after the latter made his daughter clean the school premise.

The incident took place on Friday and followed a dispute where the accused, identified as 45-year-old Jagannath Sahu, allegedly confronted the teacher over purported mistreatment.

The accused was subsequently presented before the court and detained in custody on Saturday.

Accompanied by his family members and fellow residents, Sahu’s actions were met with protest in the form of a dharna, as they demanded accountability not only from the accused but also from the teacher in question.

According to the version of events presented by Sahu’s family, the teacher, named Mahendra Singh, had purportedly coerced his seventh-grade daughter into cleaning the school premises. When the girl refused to comply, it is alleged that Singh subjected her to physical punishment.

In response, Sahu was consumed by anger and immediately headed to the school premises to confront the teacher. The verbal dispute between the two individuals rapidly escalated into a physical altercation. During this altercation, Sahu bit off the tip of Singh’s right ring finger. The severed portion of the finger fell to the ground, creating a macabre scene.

The injured teacher promptly filed a formal complaint with the local police detailing the incident. In his complaint, Singh contended that Sahu had been known to cause disturbances at the school on multiple occasions.

Furthermore, Singh asserted that Sahu had been under the influence of alcohol during their confrontation.

Law enforcement swiftly took action and arrested the accused, Jagannath Sahu. The detached fingertip, a grim piece of evidence, was presented in court on Saturday.

Vijay Singh Parihar, the officer in charge at the Kotwali police station, provided insights into the ongoing investigation.

Parihar confirmed that the Sahu family had made allegations against the teacher for physically assaulting their child. However, a medical examination conducted in connection with these claims failed to substantiate them. As a result, the credibility of the family’s assertions is currently being probed.