'Drunk' father bites off teacher's finger after girl forced to clean school premise, thrashed for refusing
The teacher, named Mahendra Singh, had allegedly coerced his seventh-grade student into cleaning the school premises. When the girl refused to comply, it is alleged that Singh subjected her to physical punishment
In a startling incident that unfolded in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, a man resorted to a violent act by biting off a section of a schoolteacher’s finger allegedly after the latter made his daughter clean the school premise.
The incident took place on Friday and followed a dispute where the accused, identified as 45-year-old Jagannath Sahu, allegedly confronted the teacher over purported mistreatment.
The accused was subsequently presented before the court and detained in custody on Saturday.
Related Articles
Accompanied by his family members and fellow residents, Sahu’s actions were met with protest in the form of a dharna, as they demanded accountability not only from the accused but also from the teacher in question.
According to the version of events presented by Sahu’s family, the teacher, named Mahendra Singh, had purportedly coerced his seventh-grade daughter into cleaning the school premises. When the girl refused to comply, it is alleged that Singh subjected her to physical punishment.
In response, Sahu was consumed by anger and immediately headed to the school premises to confront the teacher. The verbal dispute between the two individuals rapidly escalated into a physical altercation. During this altercation, Sahu bit off the tip of Singh’s right ring finger. The severed portion of the finger fell to the ground, creating a macabre scene.
The injured teacher promptly filed a formal complaint with the local police detailing the incident. In his complaint, Singh contended that Sahu had been known to cause disturbances at the school on multiple occasions.
Furthermore, Singh asserted that Sahu had been under the influence of alcohol during their confrontation.
Law enforcement swiftly took action and arrested the accused, Jagannath Sahu. The detached fingertip, a grim piece of evidence, was presented in court on Saturday.
Vijay Singh Parihar, the officer in charge at the Kotwali police station, provided insights into the ongoing investigation.
Parihar confirmed that the Sahu family had made allegations against the teacher for physically assaulting their child. However, a medical examination conducted in connection with these claims failed to substantiate them. As a result, the credibility of the family’s assertions is currently being probed.
also read
BJP to hold key CEC meeting today in New Delhi, to discuss plans for upcoming Assembly polls
The meeting is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with all the other CEC members
PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today, will lay foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple
Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate significant infrastructure initiatives within the rail and road sectors, collectively valued at more than Rs 4000 crores
Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah to release Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led govt's report card on Sunday
Shah will also launch the 'Gareeb Kalyan Mahaabhiyan' in Bhopal as part of its exercise to reach out to people across the state about its government's various welfare measures