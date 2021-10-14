'Drunk cops, weak checking': Letter points to security lapses at Charanjit Singh Channi's son’s wedding
Several uniformed police personnel were drunk at the wedding, a senior police officer has revealed in a letter to the state’s Director General of Police
Recently the wedding of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son was in news after Congress party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu gave it a miss. But the wedding made headlines again, but this time, it is because of security lapses.
Several uniformed police personnel were drunk at the wedding, a senior police officer has revealed in a letter to the state’s Director General of Police. Several other security loopholes have been pointed out in the letter. A police officer has also been suspended.
In a major breach in #PunjabCM Charanjit Singh Channi's security during his son's wedding ceremony, uniformed cops were seen getting drunk and becoming centre of attraction for public, commandoes were found busy seeing videos on mobiles. pic.twitter.com/MKkKYNPDuV
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's son Navjit Singh got married to engineering graduate Simrandheer Kaur at a Gurdwara in Mohali on Sunday.
In a detailed letter to the state's top cop, the senior police officer said that the security arrangements were found lacking. Many armed employees entered the venue unchecked due to "weak checking" at the main gate. Security loopholes were also found at the "ladies sangeet function".
It was a free for all at Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s son’s wedding event.
Drunk cops, security personnel gorging on snacks, cops going around touching Ministers’ feet. pic.twitter.com/99vcCglXZA
Lady police personnel deployed at the venue took part in the festivities and consumed food and beverages, the letter said and alleged that a gazetted rank police officer “was seen touching the feet of a minister”.
There were CCTV cameras in place to monitor VIP guests and “anyone could enter the venue in the guise of a VIP this way," the letter said.
Commandos responsible for the security of the Punjab chief minister were “busy watching videos on their phones", as per the letter.
With input from agencies
