At Ulhasnagar on Gokulashtami, a drunk young man got to the terrace of the building from which one end of the dahi handi was tied. He scaled the rope with bare hands, and broke the earthen pot. The incident took place at 11 PM on Friday. The pot was hung at the 7th storey level for the Govindas to break it and earn a prize of Rs 55,000. Organisers of the event ensured that both the ends of the rope are loosened slowly to ensure the man’s safe landing on the ground. The 22-year-old who snatched away the opportunity from the hands of Govindas begs around Netaji Chowk locality. He has been identified as Bhola Waghmare. The angry crowd of the Govindas were waiting to beat up the drunk man, but he was saved by the police deployed at the spot. The cops whisked him quickly, and arrested him later for creating nuisances in the public by consuming alcohol.

On Saturday, when the case reached the court, lawyer Sumeet Gemnani argued in the support of Bhola Waghmare, and said that the organiser of dahi handi festival should give him the prize money of Rs 55,000. He argued that the organiser didn’t specify on how to break the handi, which makes Waghmare eligible for the prize.

This video received a very interesting comment. A user wrote, “The prasad and prize will go to only the one who has the butter and ghee in his destiny by the blessings of God. Jai Shri Krishna.”.

UM Jadhav, Judicial Magistrate first class, released Waghmare on a personal bond. According to advocate Gemnani, Waghmare has passed class 11, but begs because he is jobless. “The government should consider providing him a job under the 5 percent reservation quota announced by the state government for Govindas.”, he said.

