Drukpa Tshe-zi: Is the festival a bank holiday in Sikkim? All you need to know

Drukpa Tshe-zi is one of the most significant days for Buddhists around the world and marks the anniversary of Lord Buddha’s first sermon at Sarnath. The day falls on the fourth day (Tshe-zi) of the sixth month (Drukpa) of the Tibetan lunar calendar. This year, the auspicious occasion will fall on 1 August, Monday.

Why is Drukpa Tshe-zi celebrated?

Over 2,500 years ago, Lord Buddha gave his first sermon, known as ‘Setting the Wheel of Dhamma in Motion' at the Deer Park in Sarnath on this very day. The occasion marked the first time he preached the Four Noble Truths after his enlightenment. The Four Noble Truths are accepted by all Buddhists as an explanation for human suffering and how to achieve enlightenment from it.

What are the Four Noble Truths?

Dukkha- Life is full of suffering.

Samudaya- Attachment leads to suffering.

Nirvana- You can end suffering and realise Nirvana.

Magga/Marga- The Buddha laid down the path that leads to the end of suffering and freedom from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

Is Drukpa Tshe-zi a bank holiday?

The occasion has been notified as a government holiday in Sikkim. All lenders also remain closed on this day in the state.

How is Drukpa Tshe-zi celebrated?

The occasion is celebrated with great pomp and vigour in Sikkim. Monasteries across the state hold religious ceremonies and prayers on this day. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Buddha in monasteries.

People dress up in traditional attires and light butter lamps to pray for the well-being of their loved ones. Yak races are also organised on this day.

A variety of delectable dishes are also cooked on Drukpa Tshe-zi. Muguthang in North Sikkim and the deer park in Gangtok are two places were grand celebrations are held. The festival is also celebrated in Bhutan and Tibet.

