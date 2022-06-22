Droupadi Murmu, NDA's candidate for Presidential polls, to file nomination on 24 June

Former Jharkhand governor, Droupadi Murmu, was chosen as NDA's candidate for 18 July presidential poll on Tuesday evening

Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling BJP-led NDA, will file her nomination on Friday, 24 June. Murmu, who will be contesting against the joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, said that she was optimistic of getting the support of all the MLAs and MPs from Odisha cutting across party lines as the daughter of the soil.

Former Jharkhand governor, Murmu, was chosen as NDA's candidate for 18 July presidential poll on Tuesday evening. The announcement was made hours after BJP top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi.

Talking to reporters at her Rairangpur residence, Murmu said: "I am surprised as well as delighted. As a tribal woman from remote Mayurbhanj district, I had not thought about becoming the candidate for the top post."

Must Read: BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu gets Z+ security cover

She said the NDA government has now proven BJP's slogan of "Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Biswas," by selecting a tribal woman for the top post.

There are strong chances of Murmu winning the presidential election considering the NDA's strong numbers. It is worth mentioning that if she wins, then she will become only the second female president of India after Pratibha Patil.

Notably, Murmu is the first tribal woman to be nominated for the post of president.

Also Read: Presidential poll: BJP-led NDA names former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as its candidate

Murmu belongs to the BJP and was an MLA from Odisha's Rairangpur. She also served as a minister in the Odisha cabinet.

Murmu was conferred with "Nilakantha Award" for the Best MLA of the year 2007 by the Odisha Assembly. She also served as BJP's District President for Mayurbhanj (West).

Don't Miss: Droupadi Murmu: From a life full of struggles to becoming the first tribal woman nominated for president

Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre accorded round-the-clock Z+ category security cover by armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to Murmu.

The armed squad took over the security of Murmu from Wednesday (22 June) morning.

"A detachment of about 14-16 personnel of the paramilitary force based in Odisha has taken over the task of providing the security cover to Murmu. They will be escorting her wherever she travels across the state and the country," officials said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.