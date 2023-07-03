India

Drone spotted over PM Modi's house, probe underway: Police

A drone was spotted over the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 5 am on Monday morning, police officials said.

FP Staff July 03, 2023 09:20:11 IST
Drone spotted over PM Modi's house, probe underway: Police

File image of PM Modi. ANI

A drone was spotted over the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 5 am on Monday morning, police officials said.

Special Protection Group (SPG) alerted the Delhi Police about the drone sighting and immediately a search operation was launched. So far no drone has been found.

Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister’s residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. Investigation is underway, said Delhi Police.

The Prime Minister’s official residence come under the no-fly zone.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 03, 2023 09:32:38 IST