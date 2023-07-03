A drone was spotted over the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 5 am on Monday morning, police officials said.

Special Protection Group (SPG) alerted the Delhi Police about the drone sighting and immediately a search operation was launched. So far no drone has been found.

Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister’s residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. Investigation is underway, said Delhi Police.

The Prime Minister’s official residence come under the no-fly zone.

Further details are awaited.

