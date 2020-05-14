DRDO’s RAC announces vacancies for 167 posts of Scientist 'B', application process to close on 10 July

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has on Thursday opened applications for recruitment to the posts of Scientist ‘B’ at the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). There are a total of 167 vacancies, out of which 37 vacancies are for the Electronics and Communication Engineering discipline.

RAC has, however, not activated the online application link and it will be “opened in due course”.

Those who want to apply will have to visit the official website of the RAC. The application process will close on 10 July.

Times Now reported that the recruitment for the post will be conducted through GATE and NET score and the total pay at the time of joining will be approximately Rs 80,000 per month.

The report added that male candidates belonging to General (UR), EWS and OBC categories are required to pay a non-refundable and non-transferable application fee of Rs 100 online. However, there is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Eligibility criteria

Graduate engineers and post graduates in Science including students who have appeared in their final year examination are eligible. Those who are appearing in their final year exams are also eligible to appear for the post of Scientist `B’.

Candidates whose final examinations have been delayed and are expecting to achieve First Class after final examination are allowed to submit their degree/provisional degree certificate by 31 August, if they are not able to do so at the time of filling application form.

Those having their essential qualification degree foreign universities should obtain equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities, Delhi and submit the same on or before 31 August.

Age

The maximum age limit for unreserved and economically weaker section category candidates is 28, while that for other backward class (non-creamy layer) is 31 years. The age limit for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category is 33 years.

How to apply

To apply, aspirants first need to visit the official website of RAC and click on the link for recruitment for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO.

They need to then register by providing the required details and fill the application form followed by uploading all required documents. The online fee needs to be paid before submission of the application.