DRDO succesfully tests phase II of ballistic interceptor AD-1 missile

New Delhi: India today successfully conducted maiden Flight Test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

According to a statement by the defence ministry, the flight test was carried out with participation of all BMD weapon system elements.

The AD-1 missile test is the latest in a series of successes by the DRDO which had tested the upgraded version of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher recently.

“AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles and aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with the indigenously developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target,” a DRDO official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During the flight test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectation and this was validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and other teams associated with the successful flight trial of AD-1 and said it is a unique type of interceptor with advanced technologies that are available to very few nations. He said it will further strengthen India’s BMD capability to the next level.

DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat also congratulated his team on the successful trial of AD-1 and said this interceptor will provide great operational flexibility to the users and has the capability to engage many different types of targets.

