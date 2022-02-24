DRDO Recruitment 2022: Register for 150 apprentice vacancies at drdo.gov.in, check direct link here

Through this recruitment drive, the DRDO will fill up a total of 150 vacancies in the organisation

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has opened its recruitment window for Graduate/Diploma/ITI (Engineering) and General Stream - BCom/BSc/BA (Non-Engineering) Apprenticeship Training.

Those who are interested can apply online for the financial year 2022-23 by visiting the official website at drdo.gov.in. The deadline to register for DRDO apprenticeship training is till 14 March, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, the DRDO will fill up a total of 150 vacancies in the reputed organisation.

List of vacancies here:

For Graduate Apprentice Trainees (B.E/ B.Tech./ Equivalent): 75 vacancies

For Diploma Apprentice Trainees: 20 openings

For ITI Apprentice Trainees: 25 posts

For Graduate Apprentice Trainees (General Stream): 30 positions

The first list of candidates, who are shortlisted for interview or written test, will be issued by the organisation on 25 March.

Here are few steps to apply for the vacancies:

Step 1: Go to drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Search for “careers” link that is available on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Click on link that reads “Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru invites applications from eligible candidates for apprenticeship training.”

Step 4: Candidates need to register and continue with the application process

Step 5: Finally, submit the form and keep a printout of the same for future use

Direct link to apply is here.

For details on eligibility criteria, selection process, stipend and others, kindly read the official notice here.

Important Dates:

- Last date of submission of online application forms: 14 March

- Declaring of first list of shortlisted candidates for interview/written test: 25 March

- Acceptance by candidates to join GTRE as Apprenticeship Trainee: 31 March

- Interaction with shortlisted candidates who have submitted acceptance to join: 11 April onwards

- Possible date of declaration of finally selected candidates:

Graduate (BE/BTech)/Diploma/ITI & General Stream (BCom/BSc/BA) Apprenticeship Trainees (by Email / DRDO Website/SMS) & GTRE Notice Board: 22 April 2022

-Feasible date of joining Apprenticeship Trainees at GTRE:

Graduate (BE/BTech)/Diploma/ITI & General Stream (BCom/BSc/BA) (exact dates of joining shall be intimated along with the result): 2 May onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.