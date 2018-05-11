DRDO Recruitment 2018: DRDO's Scientist 'B' recruitment notification announces 41 vacancies for engineering graduates

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the DRDO Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 41 vacancies for the post of Scientist B (Group A gazetted post). Aspirants can find out details about the notification on the organisation's official website rac.gov.in.

The DRDO notification states that it aims to recruit aspirants with at least a first class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology (in relevant subject/discipline) for vacancies in the engineering disciplines.

According to News18, the organisation will release a detailed advertisement in the 'Employment News' this month as well as online on its official website. Hence, interested and eligible candidates must keep a tab on the official website and apply once the application process begins. According to Times of India, the ad is likely to come in the May editions (all four) of Employment News.

NDTV reports that selected candidates can also avail sponsored higher studies at IITs, IISc, DIAT and Central universities, apart from working in world-class laboratories. The report adds that total emoluments, inclusive of HRA and all other allowances, at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 80,000 pm at the present rates in metro city.

News18 states candidates will also get Residential Accommodation, CSD/Canteen facility, Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and other Professional allowances and Loans as per DRDO norms.

For any other queries on the recruitment, candidates can send an email to pro@recruitment.drdo.in.

