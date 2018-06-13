DRDO Recruitment 2018: Application process for posts of Mechanical Engineer begins on rac.gov.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 19 vacancies for the posts of Mechanical Engineer has begun on its official website drdo.gov.in and Recruitment and Assessment's website rac.gov.in.

According to News 18, interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 30 June, 2018, by following the instructions given below:

- Visit the official website rac.gov.in

- Click on ‘Expert Registration’ on the homepage

- Register yourself

- Login with required credentials

- Fill the application form and pay application fee

- Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

The application fee for Unreserved and OBC category is Rs 100 while women and SC/ST category will not have to pay any fee for the application process.

There are nine posts vacant for the Unreserved category, five for OBC's, three for SC and two for ST.

To apply for the post, the applicant must possess 1st class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university or its equivalent.