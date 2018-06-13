You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

DRDO Recruitment 2018: Application process for posts of Mechanical Engineer begins on rac.gov.in

India FP Staff Jun 13, 2018 17:20:53 IST

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 19 vacancies for the posts of Mechanical Engineer has begun on its official website drdo.gov.in and Recruitment and Assessment's website rac.gov.in.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

According to News 18, interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 30 June, 2018, by following the instructions given below:

- Visit the official website rac.gov.in

- Click on ‘Expert Registration’ on the homepage

- Register yourself

- Login with required credentials

- Fill the application form and pay application fee

- Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

The application fee for Unreserved and OBC category is Rs 100 while women and SC/ST category will not have to pay any fee for the application process.

There are nine posts vacant for the Unreserved category, five for OBC's, three for SC and two for ST.

To apply for the post, the applicant must possess 1st class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university or its equivalent.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 17:20 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores