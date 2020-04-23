DRDO declares result for tier-1 admin and allied cadre services; check list of qualified candidates on drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the result of the first computer-based test for admin and allied cadre recruitment. Candidates can check their result on the official website of DRDO at https://drdo.gov.in/

The exam was conducted for filling 224 vacancies in the DRDO’s admin and allied cadre, reported NDTV. The posts for which the test was conducted are stenographer, administrative assistant, store assistant, security assistant, clerk, assistant halwai-cum-cook, vehicle operator, fire engine driver and, Fireman.

The Tier-1 of A&A post was held last year from 17 to 23 November.

The DRDO has not yet declared the exam dates for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment. The application process for MTS exam began on 23 December, 2019 and ended on 23 January, 2020.

Selection procedure for admin and allied cadre

Candidates have to first appear for the computer-based test, followed by a skill test. They are also required to get through the prescribed trade or skill or physical fitness and capability tests, wherever applicable.

Those belonging to general, other backward class and economically weaker section category are required to score 40 percent marks. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates need 35 percent marks.

How to check result

Step 1: Go to official website of DRDO - https://drdo.gov.in/ - or use this direct link - https://drdo.res.in:4444/ceptam/result_for_AA/

Step 2: Click on the post you appeared for, after which you will be directed to a new page.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth. You are also required to solve a basic addition or subtraction equation before clicking on the submit button.

