DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit card released at drdo.gov.in; here's how to download

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit cards for its Tier 2 recruitment exam. Candidates who are eligible for the recruitment exam, can check and download the admit card through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

The Tier-II examination would be conducted in October or November 2020. The exam dates have not been disclosed and candidates who qualified the Tier I examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II round. The Tier I exam was conducted from 17 to 23 November at various centres across the country.

Here's how to download the DRDO CEPTAM Tier II admit card:

Candidates need to first visit the official website of DRDO -- drdo.gov.in. Once there, they need to click on the CEPTAM notice board under the News and Events section. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they have to enter their credentials. The DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download it and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link for the DRDO CEPTAM Tier II admit card: https://drdo.res.in:4444/ceptam/TradeTestAdmitCard/

The admit cards for other trade tests including Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing) , Security Assistant ‘A’ , Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III) and Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook will be soon released by the DRDO.

Candidates who are chosen will get a pay of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 except Stenographer Grade-II, whose pay is between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 as per the 7th CPC Pay matrix. It also includes other benefits like dearness allowance, house rent, transport allowance, children education allowance, leave travel concession, medical facilities, CSD facility and other allowances/ advances as per the Government of India rules.