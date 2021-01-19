Dr V Shanta, chairperson of Chennai's Cancer Institute, passes away at 94

Dr Shanta complained of discomfort and was taken to Apollo Hospitals where she passed away at 3.55am after attempts to remove a block in a blood vessel failed

Well-known oncologist and chairperson of Adyar Cancer Institute Dr V Shanta died at a private hospital in Chennai. Dr V Shanta passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a report in The Times of India, the 94-year-old complained of discomfort and was taken to Apollo Hospitals where she passed away at 3.55am after attempts to remove a block in a blood vessel failed.

Her body was placed at the Cancer Institute's old building in Gandhi Nagar.

In an interaction with the publication, the institute's senior epidemiologist Dr R Swaminathan said that they placed her body in the same hall where they had placed the body of their former chief Dr S Krishnamoorthy.

Dr Shanta was said to have been active until her hospitalisation, but had been unwell for the past couple of days.

A leading figure of cancer care in the country, she helped build the Adyar Cancer Institute along with her mentor Dr Krishnamoorthy.

The Cancer Institute offers high quality cancer care to all segments of society.

A report by Deccan Herald quoted a statement by the institute as saying, "The Governing Body and the Staff of the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar with deep grief, announce the sudden demise of the Chairman Dr V Shanta on 19 January at 3 am.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that Dr Shanta willbe cremated with police honours.

Prime Minister NarendraModi condoled her death, tweeting —

Dr. V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shanta’s demise. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/lnZKTc5o3d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said —