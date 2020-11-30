Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajki, granddaughter of Baba Amte, found dead in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajki, who was in her forties, was the CEO of Maharogi Sewa Samiti (MSS) , which is known for doing social work among leprosy patients

Public health expert Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajki, the granddaughter of the legendary social worker Baba Amte, has died allegedly by suicide, according to several media reports.

Sheetal, who was in her forties, was the CEO of Maharogi Sewa Samiti (MSS) , which is known for doing social work among leprosy patients.

As per a report by Lokmat, she was found dead in Anandwan at her residence in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district.

The medical officer told Lokmat she injected herself with poison.

The Chandrapur police are investigating.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, reported Deccan Herald.

A few weeks ago, the doctor had posted a live video on her Facebook account wherein she had levelled some serious allegations against the trust (MSS) and the Amte family, reported Free Press Journal.

However, the video was deleted within 2 hours.

According to Mumbai Mirror, after the video was deleted, the Amte family released a statement refuting all allegations.

MSS was founded by Baba Amte in 1949 to uplift the marginalised, especially those with disabilities like leprosy afflicted, orthopedically handicapped, vision and hearing impaired, and primitive tribal populace.

With inputs from agencies

A collection of working suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669