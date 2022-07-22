Dr Kind: The Moradabad man who donated his wealth worth Rs 600 crore to UP government

It was the plight of a poor man shivering in the cold that moved Arvind Goyal. He hopes the donation can help provide free education and healthcare services to the underprivileged

It is not every day that you hear of philanthropic gestures of the kind initiated by a large-hearted doctor from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. Arvind Goyal donated his property worth Rs 600 crore to the Uttar Pradesh government to help the poor.

Dr Goyal said that he wants the government to put this money into the welfare of the disadvantaged by providing them with free education and healthcare services. He made the announcement to donate his property on Monday and even discussed the plan with District Officer Shailendra Kumar, according to Jagran. However, it is a decision that Goyal took 25 years ago.

A five-member panel will estimate the true value of Goyal’s property.

Let’s take a closer look at who Arvind Goyal is and his past tales of being a good Samaritan.

Who is Arvind Goyal?

Goyal is one of the most successful doctors in the city. He has been a medical practitioner for the past 50 years.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, despite being one of the top doctors in the city, Goyal preferred to ride on his two-wheeler around the city. He has been often found helping the needy and the poor in his neighbourhood.

While talking to the media, he revealed that he is donating all his property, save for the bungalow located in Moradabad’s civil lines.

Dr Goyal has been doing charitable work for many years now. During the pandemic, he provided free facilities to the residents of over 50 villages, as per an India Today report. He has even offered free education and health treatment for the poor in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, Goyal holds the trusteeship of more than 100 educational institutions, old-age homes and hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Dr Goyal’s family, including his wife and three children, have supported his decision to donate his wealth.

What led Arvind Goyal to take the decision?

During a conversation with reporters, Goyal recalled an incident that prompted him to take the call. He said, “It was December and I was travelling. As soon as I boarded the train, I noticed a poor man was shivering from the cold. He had no shoes or warm clothes to cover himself up. I couldn’t take his agony anymore and offered him my own shoes. The cold was such that even I couldn’t bear it for long let alone that man who had nothing to protect himself from the harsh weather.”

“That was the day that led me into thinking about hundreds of people who must suffer during extreme cold weather. This is when I took the decision of helping the needy with all my might,” he added, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar.

Has his work been recognised?

Dr Goyal has been honoured by the President four times. This includes outgoing Indian president Ram Nath Kovind, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former President Pratibha Devi Patil and former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

His work has been lauded by celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

With inputs from agencies

