Dornier aircraft carries out night evacuation of patient from Lakshadweep to Kochi

A Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy airlifted a seriously ill two-and-a-half-year old child from Agatti Islands in Lakshadweep to Kochi.

The medical evacuation of the child with febrile seizures, aspiration pneumonia and respiratory failure from the islands was undertaken by the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy last night, a defence release said on Thursday.

“The patient was airlifted from Agatti Island and shifted to Kochi by Naval Dornier of INS Garuda in challenging weather conditions due to the prevailing monsoon. The child was immediately admitted to a civil hospital in Kochi and is recovering,” it said.

It further said the ongoing efforts towards operationalising Agatti airfield for night operations have thus paved the way for undertaking quick humanitarian aid and casualty evacuation missions.

