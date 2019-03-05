'Don't politicise armed forces': AK Antony slams Narendra Modi, accuses him of sacrificing national interest

New Delhi: Former defence minister AK Antony on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sacrificing national interests and urged him "not to politicise" the armed forces.

The Congress leader also accused the prime minister of "ignoring" the report of a committee that had said there were irregularities in the selection of L-1 in the Rafale deal and had called for its withdrawal.

At a time when the security forces were still fighting at the borders, the BJP president (Amit Shah) was giving out operational details of the armed forces action, which was very unfortunate, Antony said.

"Even now when our soldiers died, only army and CRPF can provide those details, not BJP spokesman or BJP president. It is very very unfortunate.

"Don't politicise the armed forces. Don't bring the military into politics. I request the BJP president, I request the prime minister: don't politicise the army. As a former defence minister, I am telling them," he told reporters

"Our prime minister is touring the country and spreading misinformation. Yesterday (Monday), he has gone to the extent of saying Congress compromised the national security, accused Congress of delaying the Rafale deal for commission," he said.

The former defence minister accused the prime minister of ignoring the report of the committee instituted by him to look into alleged irregularities pointed out by Subramanian Swamy and Yashwant Sinha, who was then in the BJP.

After the complaint by Swamy, Sinha, and some members of the Contract Negotiating Committee (CNC), "a committee of experts found irregularity in the process of L-1. So, they categorically recommended that this must be withdrawn," he alleged.

"Why didn't the government go through the recommendation of the committee appointed by the previous UPA government to look into the irregularities alleged by Swamy and Sinha and three CNC Members. He can reject it, he can accept it but he should explain to the nation why he has ignored the report?" he asked.

Accusing the prime minister of giving concessions to the French vendor, Antony said he must answer these questions.

"It is time for the prime minister to answer my questions purely on the basis of the CAG report. He should answer why without examining the recommendation of the committee, he went to France to enter this agreement and get all these concessions for the French government. In fact, the prime minister sacrificed our national interest, according to me," he alleged.

