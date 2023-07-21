'Don't lecture us... Manipur conflict is your legacy': BJP unleashes brutal attack on Congress

“The current conflict in Manipur is a legacy of the Congress party,” said BJP as it unleashed a scathing attack on the grand old party.

“Pitting one ethnic group against the other was the only way Congress knew how to remain in power,” said BJP’s Amit Malviya, who also asked Congress “lecturing on violence in Manipur” to check their track record.

The BJP leader shared a comparative graph of casualties in the north-east under the Modi government and the previous regime.

The graph shows a downward curve in the killing of civilians and security forces in the state ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre.

Malviya shared another graph which showed that insurgency in Manipur has dropped drastically, almost three times, in the last decade under the Modi government.

BJP also said there has been a significant drop in both civilian as well as military casualties during the last decade in Manipur.

“So, Rahul Gandhi, who can’t tell the difference between Manipur and Mizoram, should sit down. It would be better if he could muster courage to speak on West Bengal and Rajasthan,” Malviya said.

BJP’s response comes amid Congress-led Opposition disrupting the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, urging for urgent discussions on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

On Thursday, the first day of the Monsoon Session, both the Houses – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha – were adjourned amid uproar by the Opposition parties seeking a discussion on the deteriorating state of affairs in Manipur.

The Parliament has been witnessing noisy scenes after a two-month-old video of two women from the Kuki community being paraded naked went viral on social media on July 19.

The women in question were also groped and allegedly gang-raped on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’, that was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.