Donald Trump's 'mediation' offer gives Pakistan handle to stoke Kashmir conflict, divert attention from domestic challenges

Ever since Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan returned from Washington declaring that he felt like he had won the World Cup, everyone who was anyone in strategic and political circles knew that trouble was imminent. As expected, it took less than a week for a series of highly provocative statements and an increase in support to terrorism on the ground.

Even before he left Washington, on 23 July, foreign minister Qureshi was celebrating the opening of doors in Washington, even while criticising two able United States government officers. On 28 July, he declared to the media that Indian “stubbornness’ on Kashmir could prove costly, going on to say that it was for the United States to decide whether it wanted continued ties with India. By 2 August, he was well and away, linking Kashmir with the peace process in Afghanistan. That linkage has been a mystery to most people, including in the Ministry of External Affairs. Not content with this, he continued on Twitter, accusing India of using cluster bombs on the Line of Control. Thereafter came the army’s man in (several) governments Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, now Minister of Railways, who also chose to take up the subject on television. The redoubtable DG ISPR (Director General of Inter Services Public Relations) of the Pakistan Army led the chorus on Twitter, noting, “No weapon can suppress the determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination. Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani. Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed”. Such comments from a country that strafed, bombed and pounded its tribal areas into submission – and then proudly declared that it was the only one ever to finish off terrorism – is beyond belief.

Why the sudden rise in such statements after a period of relative calm is something worth pursuing. The fact that this primarily stems from Donald Trump’s offer to mediate or arbitrate – now part of hilarious memes across social media - is obvious, and Rawalpindi probably feels that this is a “now or never” moment to exploit the United States president’s (fleeting ) interest. But there’s more.

First, the International Monetary Fund granted the 13th loan to Pakistan of an amount of $6 billion, with $1 billion extended immediately and the rest over the next 39 months. No bank, be it the IMF or anyone else, will lend money without ensuring certain conditions, the more the better. And the IMF has many, some of which are likely to bite Khan in the leg by causing severe unrest. The devaluation of the Pakistani rupee – now standing at about Rs 160 to the dollar — has already gone through. That’s a tough one, and has hit the poor the hardest, not to mention upended public debt on both external and domestic fronts. Another is the requirement to increase the tax base, which could alienate the middle class, which constitutes his main electoral fiefdom. Equally difficult is the possible withdrawal of subsidies to farmers, which weighs heavily on the budget. That will lead to unrest, with this sector taking in nearly 45 percent of the labour force. It is also a powerful section of society, one that could cause political instability if it takes to the streets. There’s more, and there’s a rough road ahead. The Pakistan government would hope that nobody notices the potholes much.

Which is also one reason why almost the entire Opposition has been put behind bars or is out on bail. This includes former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Rana Sanullah (arrested apparently for carrying about a large amount of narcotics in his car) and worst of all, two workers of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. While action against politicians like Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother, both out on bail, could be justified on the basis of alleged corruption, no such charge is possible against the two young first time Members of the National Assembly. Then, of course, is the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif himself, who remains in a cell. While in Washington, Khan had scorned the suggestion that an air conditioner be put in Sharif’s cell during the searing summer. Sharif’s indictment though a suspect court decision has brought his supporters on to the streets. The last rally headed by his daughter Maryam Nawaz brought out thousands upon thousands, and was more than evident on Twitter. News on those rallies is, however, being kept out of a chastened media.

Which brings in the final act of desperation. The media has been gagged, bound and put in a state of near terror. During his Washington visit, Khan’s declaration that Pakistani media was freer than British media left his audience gasping, particularly since a number of channels had just been blacked out a few days ago for their coverage of Maryam Nawaz’s rally. Reporters Without Borders roundly condemned the comparison as an “obscenity.” The gag orders were extensive. Consider that DG ISPR has even barred former military officers from appearing in the media as defence analysts. Reports note that among those refused permission are Brig (retd.) Mahmood Shah, Lt Gen (retd.) Asad Durrani, Lt Gen (retd.) Talat Masood, Major Amir (retd.) and DG ISPR Maj Gen (retd.) Athar Abbas and Maj Gen (retd.) Rashid Quershi, all of whom are known to be sensible commentators and not known to spout mindless anti-India rhetoric. Given that Khan himself was given full press coverage at the time when he was on the streets for days together, the prevailing situation gives credence to anger among a media which is far more courageous and independent than sections of its Indian counterparts.

So there you have it. Islamabad has good reason to stoke up the Kashmir conflict to a higher level this season, as politicians, the media, and the common people begin to realize that “Naya Pakistan” is in deep trouble. Empty stomachs and jailed politicians will be forgotten as the DG ISPR and others parrot the standard phrases of sympathy for Kashmir and allegations of a bloodbath. It is tragi-comedy of a very high order that a country on the verge of economic decay is still focused on outside issues in a bid to keep its power structures intact. But then, so it always has been. The problem has never been about Kashmir or a dialogue at all. It is about the insecurity and instability that besets the Pakistani state time and again. Meanwhile, its strategies have just become more dangerous to itself and to others in the region.