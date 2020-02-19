Donald Trump to visit India on 24-25 Feb: Air Force One, special limousine Beast, Marine One helicopter to facilitate President's commute to and within India

US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, will reach Ahmedabad on 24 February for a two-day India visit. The President will arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport by the flying fortress Air Force One and will also have the modified limousine Beast for his commute within the cities he is visiting in India.

Air Force One

The Air Force One will be accompanied by seven other aircraft, sources told Times of India. While six of them will be cargo aircraft, two will be Boeing 747s.

The Air Force One is a modified Boeing 747-200B aircraft, built to withstand ground and aerial attacks. Apart from having a space of over 4,000 square feet spread over three levels, it is equipped with over 85 onboard telephones, computer facilities and two-way radios. It also had radar jammers, flare to evade heat-seeking missiles and can be refuelled mid-air.

A secure communications centre allows the aircraft to function as a mobile command centre in the event of an attack on the United States.

The aircraft also has an extensive suite for the President, a medical facility and operating table, a conference room, dining room, designated areas for the press, VIPs and security, secretarial staff and food preparation galleys that can feed 100 people at a time.

The Air Force designation for the aircraft is VC-25A and it is emblazoned with the words ‘United States of America’, the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States. It carries the tail codes 28000 and 29000. The aircraft is enabled with technology that can protect against an electromagnetic pulse. It can fly at a speed of 630 mph.

Air Force One is maintained and operated by the Presidential Airlift Group, part of the White House Military Office. The Airlift Group was founded in 1944 as the Presidential Pilot Office at the direction of President Franklin D Roosevelt.

Among the cargo aircraft will be the Hercules and C-17 Globemaster III, with the latter reaching India on Tuesday. The Hercules will carry the presidential vehicles.

The Beast

Two identical General Electric-made Cadillac One limousines are modified and called The Beast. They bear the same Washington DC licence plates - 800-002. They have armour-plated bodies, protective foam to cover the fuel tanks, bullet-proof windows, medical supplies and a fridge with the president’s blood type. The car also has tear gas grenade launchers, night vision cameras and a built-in satellite phone, according to BBC. To allow the car to be driven even in the event of a flat tyre, steel-rimmed wheels have been used to reinforce them.

The remaining of the president’s motorcade had backup vehicles, intelligence teams, counter-attack teams, special communications SUV, medical and press vehicles, secret service agents and an ambulance, usually accompanied by two or three Osprey MV-22 escort aircraft.

Marine One

The Marine One helicopter usually accompanies the President on international visits. It is usually a VH-3D Sea King or VH-60N White Hawk, equipped with communication systems and anti-missile defence systems. As a security measure, Marine One often flies in a group of identical helicopters acting as decoys.

Sources confirmed that the presidential suite along with other rooms has been blocked for the US president and the US first lady at Ahmedabad’s Hyatt Regency, although it is not known if he will be going to the hotel owing to his tight schedule. Rooms have also been blocked for the US Embassy officials at Hotel Hyatt in Vastrapur area of the city

Preparations for Trump's visit is already in full swing. On his first day in Ahmedabad, Trump will be visiting the Sabarmati Ashram after which, the two leaders will visit the Motera Cricket Stadium. Trump will be addressing a crowd of more than a lakh at the Motera.

One day two of his visit, Trump will meet the business leader in New Delhi. Among those who have been invited to meet him are Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro Chairman AM Naik and Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, PTI reported. He is also scheduled to visit Agra for a glimpse of the Taj Mahal.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.